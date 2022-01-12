Yuma County has reached 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19. Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 12 new deaths, bringing the total number to 1,010.
“This milestone is a sad marker for our community. We mourn with those that have lost loved ones, and pray that we lose no more,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
“It is a tragedy that 1,000 Yuma County residents have died due to the effects of COVID,” noted Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District.
“Thinking back to when I was first notified of a case in Yuma County, which was in March 2020, it would have been difficult at best to imagine the impact COVID would have here,” Gomez said.
The first death attributed to the coronavirus in Yuma County occurred on April 12, 2020. The first death of a Yuma County child under the age of 18 occurred on May 5, 2020. It was also the first pediatric death in Arizona.
Some of the deaths reported in Yuma County occurred after patients were transferred to other hospitals in the state, but they are recorded in the patient’s place of residence.
A total of 725 of these deaths occurred at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other healthcare providers have worked to the point of exhaustion to take care of these patients.
Many providers personally witnessed the loss of these patients, some who died without loved ones by their sides during the first part of the pandemic, before vaccines were available and visitors were not allowed into the hospital.
Throughout the pandemic local officials have pointed out that the number of deaths represents real people and families who have suffered crushing losses and now have to deal with overwhelming grief.
YRMC said in a written statement: “The sadness we’ve endured during the pandemic has reached an all-time high as we record 1,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in Yuma County. It’s important to recognize that these lives are not just a number or statistic – they are family members, neighbors, partners, siblings and friends. The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everyone in our community, especially families who have lost loved ones and the frontline healthcare staff who continue to heroically care for patients each day.”
During the first part of the pandemic, now going on for almost two years, the majority of deaths occurred in the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. However, with most of these populations now vaccinated, the majority of deaths have shifted to younger people, some who appear healthy until they become infected.
Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC chief medical officer, noted last month that it’s the younger, unvaccinated people who are dying.
Officials have said that it’s difficult to know how each person will react to the virus. Some people have only mild symptoms or no symptoms. Some get sick to varying degrees, and the great majority of people who become infected recover at home.
However, Magu pointed out, those who have been vaccinated, if they become infected, have a less serious form of the disease and shorter hospital stays, if they need to go to the hospital at all.
None of the vaccinated patients are in the ICU, Magu added.
Indeed, data consistently shows that between 80-95% of the COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. YRMC on Tuesday had 69 patients hospitalized for the virus, of which 55 were unvaccinated. Fifteen of the COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 18 were on ventilators.
Officials had previously predicted that holiday gatherings would cause a significant rise in the number of positive cases in January. That is what is occurring. On Tuesday, Yuma County reported 325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 46,955.
However, the latest surge of the coronavirus is also likely being fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant, which lab tests recently confirmed as being in Yuma County. The omicron variant is 20 times more transmissible than the delta variant, but its symptoms appear to be milder.
Throughout the pandemic, health officials have been concerned with overwhelming the healthcare system, especially during the winter months.
“Normally, in our hospital system in the winter, we have flu, we have colds, we have other respiratory viruses, an influx of visitors to our community, we have farm workers, we have asylum seekers, so yes, typically there’s a strain, but the COVID cases are community driven,” Gomez said during an update to the Board of Supervisors.
She explained that the hospital strain is not due to lack of space, ventilators or personal protective equipment but to the inability to secure enough staffing in the middle of a nursing shortage. Without the needed staffing, hospitals can’t make more ICU beds available.
Yuma County has been working closely with federal agencies to secure more staff. As a result of a request from Emergency Management, 10 paramedics arrived the week of Christmas to assist YRMC.
A second team made up of 15 medical professionals, a mix of physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists, will arrive in the next few weeks.
In addition, YRMC has canceled elective surgeries and other procedures to make more staff available for the ICU unit.
To prevent the hospital from becoming further overwhelmed, Gomez recommended that community members get the vaccine if they haven’t done so; those who are sick, stay home; and for everyone to continue to take preventive measures, such as wearing masks.
“There is a vaccine, free, available and safe,” she said, adding that the vaccine is “incredibly effective.”
The hospital also implemented heightened visitor restrictions on Saturday. COVID-19 and patients in isolation are not allowed visitors. Exceptions may be made in specific situations, such as patients who are in serious condition or nearing their end of life.
Most other patients are permitted one visitor for one hour each day between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Patients in Labor and Delivery, the Emergency Department and Surgery/Endoscopy/Cath Lab will be permitted to have one companion during their stay in that specific area.
Pediatric and patients in the newborn ICU are allowed two parents or legal guardians.
YRMC outpatient clinics are not affected at this time. Patients may continue to have one companion during their appointments.
If cases continue to rise, further restrictions may be implemented.
Nevertheless, health officials remain hopeful about the future. “Although these are difficult times, we have proven that our community is stronger together and we will get through this together,” YRMC stated.
Vaccines are available from healthcare providers, pharmacies and the Health Department, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550.
For a list of testing opportunities, go to www.yumacountyaz.gov.