Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 3800 block of West 5th Street.
YCSO spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak said deputies were dispatched to the location at approximately 10:58 p.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired.
Upon arrival, deputies found a dead male victim with gunshot wounds. The death has been ruled a homicide.
Two additional male victims also sustained gunshot wounds, YCSO reported.
“They were located in other areas in the vicinity of where the shooting occurred,” Pavlak said.
Both men were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No other information is currently available and the name of the dead individual is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.