One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Monday in the area of Highway 95 and County 12½ Street.
The crash, according to Sgt. Edgar Guerra, of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, happened at approximately 11:17 a.m. and involved a white 2019 Toyota Camry and a black 2013 Chrysler 300.
The initial investigation revealed the black Chrysler had been traveling southbound on Highway 95, when for unknown reasons it crossed over the center lane and into incoming traffic, colliding head-on with the white Camry.
The white Camry had been traveling northbound on Highway 95 before the collision.
The driver of the black Chrysler, identified as 19-year-old Alan Munoz Jacquez, of Somerton, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
Oscar Leon, 58, of San Luis, the driver of the black Chrysler, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Next of kin notification has been made. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the website www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
