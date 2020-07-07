SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. -- A 14-year-old boy was killed and two other minors wounded early Monday morning when suspected gang members fired on a vehicle in which the three victims were traveling.
The incident was one of two shooting incidents reported to police in San Luis Rio Colorado over the weekend. A woman was wounded in the other case early Saturday.
A boy identified by police only as Antonio N., 14, was shot in the chest as he rode in a vehicle on the city’s south side, municipal police said.
He was rushed to the Mexican Social Security Institute’s clinic in San Luis Rio Colorado, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Traveling in the same vehicle were a 15-year-old girl identified as Samantha N. and a 15-year boy identified as Daniel N. Police in Mexico often do not release the full names of crime victims nor of crime suspects pending conviction.
The girl was treated at a private hospital for a bullet wound to the leg, while the boy was treated at the city’s General Hospital for a wound to the arm. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.
No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon in what police suspect was a gang-related shooting.
A 27-year-old woman suffered three gunshot wounds Saturday before dawn in a shooting incident at a house on 43rd Street and Tlaxcala Avenue.
The woman was admitted to a hospital. Police did not disclose her condition.
State police are investigating both cases.