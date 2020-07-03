One person was killed and another injured in a two-car collision in the area of Highway 95 and Avenue C on Wednesday, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Edgar Guerra reported that the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle collision with injuries at that location at approximately 11:17 a.m. and dispatched deputies to the scene. The initial investigation revealed that a black 2017 Honda Civic and a red 2016 Hyundai Sonata were both traveling in opposite directions on Highway 95.
For unknown reasons the red Hyundai Sonata, which had been traveling southbound, veered into oncoming traffic, where it collided head-on with the Honda Civic at County 20 ½ Street, YCSO said.
The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, identified as Salvador Ulloa, 66, of San Luis, was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The red Honda Civic was driven by Anna Alvarado, 22, of San Luis, and she was transported to YRMC with serious injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision, YCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.yumacountysheriff.org.