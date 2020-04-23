Two men were shot late Tuesday night, with one of the men dying on scene from his injuries, according to the Yuma Police Department, which is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said that officers responded to the Santa Fe Apartments, located in the 1600 block of West 12th Street, at approximately 10:09 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Franklin said when officers arrived on scene they found two male subjects had received gunshot wounds.
One, a 25-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries on scene.
The other, a 38-year-old male, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, and is currently listed in serious condition.
The man who was killed has been identified as Emmanuel Flores
“The shooting happened outside of one of the apartments,” Franklin said.
It is not known whether the men had been shooting at each other, or why?
This case is still under investigation, so little information is available at this time
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.