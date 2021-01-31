The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Friday morning after colliding with another vehicle on Avenue G and County 15th Street.
According to a news release from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, a unit responded to the scene at 2:27 a.m. and found an SUV in a field to the east of Avenue G and a pickup truck on the irrigation ditch that abuts the east side of Avenue G.
The driver of the pickup truck had been ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, who was ambulatory on scene, was transported to YRMC with serious head injuries.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.