SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A gun battle between rival criminal groups that claimed three lives turned into what the mayor here described as “a war” Saturday as seven more people died in subsequent shootings in the city.

The bloodshed began that morning in Luis B. Sanchez, a tiny agricultural community that borders an area in Baja California that authorities say is occupied by Los Rusos, a criminal group aligned with Ismael Zambada Garcia, one of two leaders of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you