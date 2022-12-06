SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A gun battle between rival criminal groups that claimed three lives turned into what the mayor here described as “a war” Saturday as seven more people died in subsequent shootings in the city.
The bloodshed began that morning in Luis B. Sanchez, a tiny agricultural community that borders an area in Baja California that authorities say is occupied by Los Rusos, a criminal group aligned with Ismael Zambada Garcia, one of two leaders of the Sinaloa drug cartel.
Shooting began after a convoy of vehicles belonging to Los Chapitos, a rival group, entered Luis B. Sanchez on the way to Baja California, but was stopped by a Los Rusos blockade, according police and Mexican news media.
Los Chapitos are followers of Joaquin Guzman Loera, a co-leader of the Sinaloa Cartel now serving a life prison sentence in the United States for trafficking. RadioPatrulla.com, a news website in Mexicali, reported that nearly 50 vehicles made up the Los Chapitos convoy.
In a video posted Monday morning to Facebook, San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas confirmed that three people, one of them a minor, were killed in the initial incident in Luis B. Sanchez, followed by seven other killings in shootings in the city believed to be related.
“That morning turned into a war, as they say, with several confrontations between (criminal) groups that prevail in this area,” Gonzalez Yescas said in the video. “This is not something new, it goes back a long time.”
Neither the Sonora state Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the shootings, nor municipal police in San Luis Rio Colorado released the names of those killed or other information about the shootings.
Police seized nearly 30 vehicles, among them motorcycles, and weapons and ammunition in Luis B. Sanchez following the shooting.
Gonzalez Yescas said one of the motives for the subsequent shooting incidents was to draw away police officers, Mexican soldiers and national guardsmen away from Luis B. Sanchez.
Police and the military, however, remained in the community through the night and part of Sunday, he said, and the army sent in additional soldiers. A police helicopter also hovered over the area, the mayor said.
“Saturday, from noon on, everything absolutely was under control,” he said.
Gonzalez Yescas, who has seen cartel-related violence surge in San Luis Rio Colorado throughout his time in office, said his administration and the state and federal governments remain committed to ensuring the public’s safety. But, he conceded, official corruption threatens those efforts.
“I am aware that corruption exists, and that it is not just at the municipal level, but at all levels (of government). But I absolutely am not complicit in anything.”