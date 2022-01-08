One organization in Yuma has received a grant that will open doors to future projects.
Arizona Complete Health, a health benefits company, wrapped up a season of giving last year and donated over $700,000 in total through COVID-19 relief grants to nonprofit organizations across the state.
Here in Yuma, The Bordertown Arts Project has received $100,000 that is being used for its Alice and John Baca Community Kitchen and the Mockingbird’s Nest Community Center. It was the largest award amount for a capital grant from AzCH.
Samuel Guerrero, founder of the Bordertown Arts Project, explained that the organization believes in the healing and transformative power of the arts. Since their establishment seven years ago, they’ve sponsored young people, organized performing groups, given scholarships and purchased equipment.
But Bordertown has expanded over 2021.
“Over the last year we expanded into the culinary arts by opening a teaching kitchen,” Guerrero said. “The kitchen is named after Alice Baca, a local cafeteria worker and the grandmother of one of our supporters … [who] would open up her kitchen to friends and family.”
He shared that during the onset of the pandemic, Guerrero got to thinking about the nature of gratitude.
“All too often the opportunity to say thank you is taken away from us all too soon,” he said.
With this in mind, Bordertown partnered with Cafecito Coffee Company and their foundation, the Atticus Kindness Project, to be the site for the kitchen as well as a community center in downtown Yuma that would be open for events after the business closes for the day.
Currently, the space provided by Cafecito–across the street from the business and next to Red Moon Ale House–has already been put to use. But the uses are very limited.
Thanks to the $100,000 grant awarded last fall, the funds have been used primarily for an indoor kitchen, outdoor kitchen and improving the space to be fitting as a community center. Since the building already exists and is being adapted for the space to serve as a venue for charitable purposes, Bordertown is hoping for the Mockingbird’s Nest Community Center and the Alice and John Baca Community Kitchen to open early 2022.
Originally, the hopes were for a 2021 opening, but supply-chain issues and the pandemic had slowed progress. Nevertheless, Guerrero says those involved are excited for the opportunities that lay ahead.
Some possible plans include: family movie nights, free of charge; hosting sessions for mental health and grief counseling; events to raise money for families in need; a performing arts space for young people; and expanding Cafecito’s First Friday Fundraiser.
“The idea is that a particular dish will be [prepared by] the young people involved in the project [and be served] on First Fridays; the proceeds of which will go for the upkeep of the project and what the cause may be for that month,” said Guerrero. “The food will be served outside in the community center during those events and we hope to expand on the vision between the two organizations most involved with this–Bordertown Arts Project and Atticus Kindness Project.”
Additionally, as the kitchen and community center get ready to open this year, Bordertown will be implementing a residency program with local chefs for the kitchen and develop a calendar for the center.
“We figure that any place that is a positive place for people and families to grow is a positive asset for the community,” Guerrero said. “We heard about the grant from Arizona Complete Health and found a real ally that believes in the strength of community health. We hope to use the space to support philanthropic purposes and to host events that correspond to the vision and mission of all involved organizations. We cannot thank Arizona Complete Health enough for their positive impact on our community.”
As they continue to get ready, Guerrero expressed that the Bordertown Arts Project and the Atticus Kindness Project would both be appreciative of any financial support offered. Interested individuals can contact them by emailing bordertownartsproject@gmail.com.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.