Yuma is moving forward with a community goal of doubling Yuma’s tree canopy from 3.5% to 7% by planting 100,000 trees.
The goal is for the entire community, not just the municipal organization, and requires the cooperation of private property owners, businesses and groups. The city currently maintains 7,500 trees, or 1% of the total tree canopy, with Parks and Recreation responsible for 5,500 trees and Public Works in charge of 2,000 trees.
After a presentation from city staff on a draft Tree and Shade Master Plan, the council indicated that they would like to see the plan come back in a future agenda for possible adoption.
Community members have indicated that they would also like to see more trees in the city. In a city survey conducted, 74% respondents said they would be willing to pay for trees in their neighborhood, which could be done through the establishment of a maintenance improvement district.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, gave an overview of the draft plan and how it could benefit the community. She noted that it’s important to start planning now, citing a Chinese proverb: “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”
In 2019, city staff and community members formed the Tree and Shade Master Plan Task Force, which included 26 active members tasked with coming up with tree-planting guidance and identifying goals and objectives.
Initially, the task force looked to other communities as possible models. However, they soon realized that Yuma is unique. For example, Phoenix set a 25% canopy coverage goal.
“That’s not going to work for our community for a number of reasons. Agriculture is a huge component of our community, the military base as well as the desert, and those are things that we don’t anticipate to go away anytime soon,” Linville said.
The task force felt that a canopy coverage goal of 7% was attainable and better suited for Yuma.
The document would be used by city staff and the general public, including residents, groups, developers and businesses. It points out the benefits of trees, including health, environmental and economic, such as encouraging residents to walk more because they provide shade from the sun and relief from the heat.
But trees provide more than just shade; they clean the air by absorbing pollutants, calm traffic, provide buffers, lower crime, increase property values and prolong pavement life.
One of the purposes of the document is to provide education for the community, such as what trees to plant and where to plant them. For example, some trees do better in the valley than the mesa.
“Ongoing education is key to the success of the plan,” Linville said.
The draft plan also suggests 20 unique tree planting and outreach projects as well as planting opportunities on streets and rights-of-way, parks and open space, and private property.
Possible tree-planting projects include shady pathways and a memorial tree program in a local park. It also suggests classes and public outreach opportunities.
Public outreach has been a big part of the process, making sure to include youth as the plan will impact their future, Linville noted. Community meetings have been held and information made available online.
The public survey drew 445 participants. Their comments were used to draft the document.
The draft plan supports existing policies and procedures, including the following: Right Tree, Right Place, Landscape Regulations and Guidelines, Tree Ordinance, Five-year Tree Care and Maintenance Plan, Xeriscape Conversion Program and Complete Streets Policy.
WHO WILL PAY FOR THE TREES?
“Funding was a hot topic throughout the drafting of the plan,” Linville said, noting that people want to know where the funding is coming from.
The success of the plan isn’t intended to be funded by the city. “It’s really going to be a community effort,” Linville said.
Some potential funding sources include community sponsorship and support, incentives, grants, a municipal tree fund, maintenance improvement districts, departmental funding and capital improvement projects.
Some organizations have been and are willing to donate trees. The tree master plan, if adopted, will qualify the city for more grants as some require a master plan.
“We won’t see the immediate benefits of trees and planting trees but we’re really planning for the future of our children and future generations,” Linville said, this time citing a Greek proverb: “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”
DROUGHT AND WATER USAGE CONCERNS
After the presentation, Mayor Doug Nicholls asked for clarification that the plan would not add new requirements for developments or neighborhoods and that it would be more of a guide for people who want to contribute to the tree canopy of Yuma. Linville replied that he was correct.
Nicholls noted that some companies wanting to move to Yuma have asked for a tree and shade master plan. He noted that some companies care about the carbon footprint.
“Trees are one of the most innocuous beneficial ways to help address that for companies looking to relocate to Yuma. It’s something that helps beautify Yuma as well as all the other benefits, and if it attracts jobs, I think we need to move forward with it,” Nicholls said.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop expressed concern with the drought and water conservation as well as water usage costs. “The visuals are very nice, but the pocketbook comes into play,” she said. Linville noted that the document identifies typical water usage for a tree. It also educates the community on what trees to plant and pushes native species that don’t require a lot of water.
Councilman Gary Knight also mentioned the drought and noted that this plan comes at a good time. “We really need trees, but we really need to know what trees to plant. Some trees use an inordinate amount of water. The native trees will survive well with minimal water,” he said.
Knight asked whether the plan includes stipulations as to what trees homeowners can and cannot plant. Linville pointed to the 2017 landscaping ordinance, which already has a plant recommendation list. In addition, she said, this plan was drafted with the help of a local arborist, who knows what trees thrive in the community and use less water.
Councilman Chris Morris asked who would pay for the irrigation for the new trees. Linville said that commercial developments are already required to provide landscaping. As for residential neighborhoods, property owners will be encouraged to plant trees and educated on the benefits of them, but it will not be a requirement.
Morris noted that a majority of trees will need to be planted in residential areas. Linville agreed, but said that schools, churches and parks also have great tree-planting opportunities.
Morris also noted that his biggest concern was the drought and the amount of water needed. He asked whether it was true that trees help with drought by drawing water from beneath the soil and that those trees could even provide enough water for other vegetation.
“Doesn’t really click with me. It seems to me if that were the case, you wouldn’t have to water trees,” Morris said. Linville responded: “So if you plant the proper tree in the right location, you’ll have to water it initially for the first couple years. After that, it will be established and you won’t have to water it at all.”
Councilman Mike Shelton said he hoped the plan would mean support for local businesses. “In terms of getting the trees, I hope we will make a special effort to buy locally, to encourage people to buy locally. I have seen a number of nurseries go out of business so if we can do something to encourage, steer potential tree purchases from local nurseries, that will help those businesses as well as helping your objectives,” he noted.
Shelton also said he hoped that mass community planting projects would continue. “Doing so in a community manner promotes excitement, it makes it fun, it makes it enjoyable, it gives it momentum to do more. I really encourage doing it,” he noted.