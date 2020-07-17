100 residents lose power after car topples pole

Avenue D was closed at Highway 95, and residents who live in the area lost their electricity on Thursday after a car struck a power pole and rolled over.
According to information provided by Fire Chief Paul De Anda of the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:48 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a small tan sedan on the west side of Avenue D. It was on its roof against a power pole that was lying across Avenue D.
The female driver, who was the only occupant, was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and was standing with bystanders on the west side of the road.
She told firefighters that she had swerved to avoid being hit by another vehicle and veered into the power pole, knocking it over.
As a result, all local residents lost power and the traffic light at Avenue D and Highway 95 was out of service.
APS reported it was working to restore the outage and replace the power pole.
An estimated 102 residents were without power. The outage extended from County 15th Street to Highway 95 and Somerton Avenue.
Power was expected to be restored by 7 p.m.
The driver, who was wearing her seat belt, did not suffer any injuries and refused treatment after being checked out by paramedics.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.