The Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) of Yuma’s online scholarship portal is open and accepting applications for the upcoming school year, presenting more than 100 scholarship opportunities to high school seniors, current college students, graduate students and adult re-entry students attending accredited institutions anywhere in the United States – and all it takes is one application.
In lieu of sifting through a long list of scholarships and submitting a separate application for each one, the completed application does the work in matching students with the opportunities they may be eligible for. Applications are accessible at www.azfoundation.org/scholarships.
“Often when you’re applying for scholarships, you’re applying and applying and applying,” said Cami Frost, the foundation’s regional philanthropic coordinator. “With us, you fill out one application and our system just goes through all the things that you write and how you answer the questions, and it’ll say, ‘You qualify for these 30.’ It’s really, really nice because it takes all the tough stuff out. And as a student, you’re getting multiple opportunities with just one effort.”
According to Frost, the application is the gateway to a “multitude of opportunities” as diverse as the applicants and their fields of study. Totaling over $2 million all together, some of the scholarships span a two-year term while some span four; some are field-specific, some simply require the applicant to be in college; some are renewable annually, some cover tuition and others are full-ride.
And because of the wide variety of opportunities, there is no definitive limit to the number of scholarships a student can receive.
“There’s some big scholarships there – and you get to choose,” Frost said. “You get to see which ones you qualify for and go down the list.”
To provide an overview of the portal, answer additional questions and guide applicants through the whole process, the foundation is hosting its annual “Cash for College” event Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. – and this time, it’s virtual.
To participate in the event, individuals can register online at www.azfoundation.org/CashforCollege.
As the parent of a college student herself, Frost noted that the search for scholarships, not to mention the application process upon uncovering them, can be overwhelming; that’s why the ACF scholarship portal is meant to be a “one-stop shop.”
“There’s so much confusion as a parent trying to figure out how you’re going to manage putting your kid through school,” she said. “Having just one application where your main focus is just the information on that sheet – it’s just a relief. It’s very, very overwhelming when you look at other websites and you have to look at each and every scholarship. With this, you don’t have to look at all of them. You have one application to fill out and you pour everything into it, and that’s going to lead to 100-plus opportunities.”
Perhaps you aren’t sending your own child off to college, but you’d like to play a role in removing that stressor for a local parent who is. According to Frost, there is still time to create a scholarship.
To do so, prospective donors should contact ACF Regional Director Veronica Shorr as soon as possible, either by phone at 928-817-8842 or email at vshorr@azfoundation.org.