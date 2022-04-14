Henri Rodrigue has been many things in his lifetime: a truck driver, a carpenter, a machinist as well as a husband, a father and a Canadian. In the winter months, he’s also a Yuman and now he carries one more distinction: that of a person who’s lived 101 years.
Henri’s story began in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. Born on September 27, 1920, he grew up on a farm and would walk about a mile to school each day. The family lived on the farm until his father had to sell it because of a new job delivering mail for the town.
“He couldn’t do both,” Clara Rodrigue explained. “He couldn’t do the mail and the farming at the same time.”
“When he was passing the mail, there was enough work there because you had to go out every day, six days a week,” Henri added. “There were 21 miles around to pass the mail.”
So the farm was sold, the family moved into town and Henri’s father built a huge home. The couple described the home as beautiful with its fieldstone finish on the outside. When Henri began his life as a working man, he started as a truck driver and moved to Ontario. He would then go on to work in the Atlas Mills and Union Carbide. Later, he became a carpenter building homes in Toronto and Vancouver.
“It was just a really good thing,” he said. “You grab your hammer and drive the nail and cut wood, you know?”
Henri explained that he got into carpentry because he did construction work and carpenters were rare. Someone would have to be brought in from way out of town, but Henri found he was quite handy with a hammer and found the work easy.
At 39, he returned to school and took night classes to become a machinist. As a machinist, he worked on horizontal boring mills and vertical mills to make whatever parts people needed to make repairs. In these days, the pay was $1.25 per hour. But the work was valuable.
“People would travel hundreds of miles to that shop to get that done,” Clara said.
In his lifetime, Henri’s seen lots of changes. He was about 12 years old when he saw his first airplane. He used to watch movies in the theater when they cost a quarter.
“We never heard of a computer when we were young,” Clara said and then noted that Henri didn’t have his first television until he was 30. Henri stated that his TV was, “very small, oh boy!” and it was black and white.
“We didn’t get a color TV until all our kids were born,” Clara said. “The kids were absolutely over the moon because we had color TV.”
She estimates that would have been during the ‘70s. She also mentioned that her parents didn’t get their first telephone until after she left home.
“It’s nice to have the technology, but please don’t expect us 85 years old and older to absorb it immediately,” Clara noted.
As time passed, both Henri and Clara raised their family and worked. Clara stayed home 14 years to raise their children and then worked as a school secretary and ultimately went on to work in the payroll department for a hospital. She loved the children in particular.
“The children were priceless,” she said. “I broke a leg one year and I went to work on crutches so I delivered papers to the Kindergarten room and the Kindergarten teacher came to me in about 10 minutes and she said, ‘I’ve got to tell you this. One of my children asked if you were poor because you needed sticks to walk.’ Tiny Tim and the Christmas Carol. You don’t know how they associate things, you know?”
As for Henri, he retired as a machinist but did odd jobs afterward.
“I think your last job was down here on the shed when you were 91,” Clara said to Henri, who laughed. “I was so mad at him because he got up on the roof!” Fortunately, he finished the work with no issue.
When asked about the best time of his life, Clara guessed that it might have been when Henri was racing stock cars and motorcycles, but he said, “When I married my wife.”
“He was living and working for the neighbor and I babysat their kids,” Clara said. “And so we met and 11 months after we met, we got married and it’s 67 years now.”
“That long?” Henri laughed.
Since retirement, Clara and Henri have been fishing and traveling a great deal.
Their first trip was to visit their son in Germany when he was stationed there and then they visited the Vatican and Paris. In North America, they traveled with a tent trailer, then a cabin trailer and a motor home.
“It was very interesting,” Henri said.
“Our trip to Europe was very – we crammed so much into three weeks,” Clara said. “I was still working at the time so we couldn’t do more than that. We went to Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland and passed through Monaco. Saw the Leaning Tower of Pisa and I couldn’t make myself go in that thing! [Henri] did – he went up two or three stories.”
“Yeah, it’s leaning and you walk around,” Henri said. “One time your shoulder was against the wall; when you were on the other side, you overhang. That was something, oh boy!”
It was after a trip to Baja California and a visit to the rodeo in Tucson that Clara and Henri visited friends in Yuma. The year was 1983, but they never forgot Yuma. When Clara quit work 20 years ago, the couple began coming to live here in the summer. They enjoyed seeing the desert and would go rockhounding. Clara made jewelry for a long time.
Now, Clara and Henri still enjoy coming to Yuma in the winter and for the rest of the year, they call Vernon, British Columbia home.
“At home, we live in a mountain, we have snow,” Clara said.
“Over here it’s flat and the temperature’s warmer here than back there,” Henri said. “Much warmer!”
When they return to Vernon and when they come to Yuma, they both have to acclimatize because where Yuma’s flat, their home on the mountain is over 1,000 feet above the city. The view is beautiful, but it can make walking more difficult.
“And we have the deer and the bear and coyotes,” Clara said.
“We got lots of company!” Henri exclaimed.
In Yuma, the couple enjoys the level ground, but Henri also spends his time reading and the two play cards in the evening. Henri is still also really handy with his hammer.
“One highlight happened last week,” Clara said. “They gave Henri a party in the clubhouse (at the park they live in). I think half the park showed up, it was amazing.”
The two never imagined they’d end up living in Yuma, but in one word, they’d describe it as friendly.
“We never would have dreamt of living in a little house in Yuma, Arizona for part of the year,” Clara said. “Never, never. We only came here to visit friends and then we were here. We had already bought so it was about 2000, 2001 and somebody came to visit us. Within two hours, they bought so he (the friend) says it was just a friendly place and I think that’s because it’s a small place that makes it so friendly.”
Clara and Henri will be flying back to Vernon soon, but they’ll be back again in the winter to enjoy friendly Yuma.