10th Annual Back to School Rodeo this Saturday

With the new school year fast approaching, Yuma will host the 10th Annual Back to School Rodeo at the Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, on Saturday, from 8 am to 12 p.m.
This year’s rodeo is a drive-thru event. The first 1,800 children will receive a cinch-style backpack filled with school supplies (one per child).
“Every child should have access to the tools they need to be successful in the classroom,” the city said in a press release.
The Back to School Rodeo provides K-8 students with needed school supplies, including pencils, crayons, paper, rulers and notebooks/journals.
Thanks to the community’s generous sponsors, more than 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies will be donated this year.
“Sponsorships this year exceeded any other year we have hosted the Back to School Rodeo. A huge thank you to our community sponsors for helping us reach our additional 200 packs goal,” Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser said.