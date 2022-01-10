WINTERHAVEN – A tax credit allocated by the state of California will increase the quality of housing for 26 single-family homes on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation.
According to a press release from architectural firm Travois Design, the Quechan Housing Authority (QHA) was awarded its third Low Income Housing Tax Credit and closed with equity investor RBC Community Investments. Construction will begin in early 2022 on the $11.1 million development that will rehabilitate the homes.
The tax credit was awarded by the California Tax Credit Allocation Commission, which generated over $8 million in investor equity from RBC Community Investments for the development. QHA, the recipient, is the Quechan Indian Tribe’s administrative organization for housing and manages approximately 200 rental and homeownership units under various programs.
“The LIHTC program has given QHA the opportunity to provide full home rehabilitations with energy efficient options,” said Andreana Jackson, executive director for the QHA. “Our tenants have benefited greatly from these significant renovations. We would not have been able to progress forward without our partnerships with RBC Community Investments and Travois. We look forward in continuing our partnerships and building for our Quechan community.”
Travois Design is an architectural firm that focuses exclusively on promoting housing and economic development for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian communities.
Having partnered previously with the QHA, this rehabilitation project is a continuation of two previous developments for the reservation. The first in 2016 allowed for the construction of a new community building and 44 housing units. The second in 2019 rehabilitated 38 homes in its Ironwood Subdivision.
The latest development will be rehabilitating the remaining 26 homes in this subdivision, which are intended for large families. Nine homes with three bedrooms and one bathroom will receive a second bathroom. Ten homes, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, will receive an additional bedroom and bathroom. And seven homes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms will be fully renovated.
Travois Design’s release shared details on the development’s energy-efficient approach. Green building techniques were incorporated in the design to help reduce energy use and costs. The homes to be rehabilitated will receive solar panels, increased wall and attic insulation, solar-powered roof vents, high-efficiency HVAC systems and energy-efficient water heaters.
As construction begins in early 2022, both Travois Design and RBC Community investments shared their excitement for the development.
“We congratulate QHA as it begins construction on the second phase of rehabilitation,” said Trent Rogers, senior project manager at Travois. “The development will provide families with safe, affordable housing. We are proud to partner with the Quechan Housing Authority on this important project.”
John Galfione, a director at RBC, noted, “We are excited to see construction progress and welcome families in need of high quality, affordable housing to their new homes.”
To learn more about the Quechan Housing Authority, visit https://www.quechantribe.com/departments-housing.html
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.