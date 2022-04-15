While the apprehension of migrants who have entered the country illegally in the Yuma area continues to rise, there are those who still risk their lives trying to cross the Sonoran Desert in eastern Yuma County.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, 11 migrant deaths have occurred so far this year, and the hot summer months are yet to come, which means that number will likely go up.
“With the weather getting warmer we unfortunately expect to see more deaths,” spokesperson Tania Pavlak said. “These were migrants who tried to cross the border undetected.”
Pavlak added that all of the deaths occurred in very remote areas of the desert, south of Interstate 8, between the Town of Wellton and Dateland.
The YCSO Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the cause of death of the 11 migrants to be exposure to the elements, which can mean a number of things such as dehydration, hyperthermia (getting too hot) and hypothermia (getting too cold).
Migrant deaths have also gone up every year since 2018, when only two were recorded. In 2019 there were 12, in 2020 there were 16 and 34 in 2021.
Pavlak added that sometimes these deaths have even been called in, which puts a tremendous strain on YCSO’s resources.
“We have received 911 calls from other migrants who had been part of a group notifying deputies where a body of someone left behind could be found,” Pavlak said.
Given how remote the desert east of Yuma is, Pavlak explained that deputies can be tied up for long periods of time searching for a body, which takes them away from their patrols.
“It is also likely there are bodies out in the desert that have not been found yet,” Pavlak added.
Once a body is found, the medical examiner must then go out and pick it up. Also, every death must be investigated as a homicide until an official determination is made.
Trying to cross the desert is extremely dangerous and Pavlak cautions against it.
In addition to triple-digit temperatures during the summer months, it is extremely easy to get lost and the miles of terrain that must be hiked is rugged and unpopulated.
It is also physically impossible to carry enough water to cross the desert.
