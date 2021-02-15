Yuma-area residents may experience an increase in sound levels or military aircraft overhead this week as Marines and sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare for an upcoming deployment.
The training, which begins on Thursday, Feb. 18, and runs through March 1, is being held at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and other locations in southern California.
The Marines and sailors participating are from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and they will be conducting a Realistic Urban Training (RUT) exercise .
Taking place on and off federal property in the area, the training sites include MCAS Yuma, Blythe’s Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, in Brawley and in Glendale.
This land-based exercise is designed to test the 11th MEU’s ability to facilitate and sustain full-spectrum Marine Air Ground Task Force operations ashore against a capable peer or near-peer adversary.
The 11th MEU is also adhering to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines and is committed to the health and safety of its Marines and sailors.
