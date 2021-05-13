With the green light from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state-run mass-vaccination sites can begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds as early as today.
“We’re delighted to be able to welcome these young people to state-run mass-vaccination sites starting Thursday,” said Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ. “These safe, highly effective, and free vaccines are our best shot at returning to normal, and having more vaccinated individuals gives COVID-19 less of a chance of spreading.”
Previously, Pfizer was only available to individuals 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines continue to be authorized for individuals 18 and older.
Starting at 8 a.m. today, Yuma parents and guardians can register their children for an appointment at the vaccination clinic co-managed by ADHS and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) inside the Yuma Civic Center. Families can complete this process online at www.podvaccine.azdhs.gov or over the phone by calling 844-542-8201, where someone can assist them in either English or Spanish.
Walk-ins are welcome as well, according to YRMC Director of Marketing Shay Andres, as the clinic has “a great supply of vaccines.”
“We’re not seeing the long lines, the long wait times like we were in the early months when vaccines were first released,” she said. “You can absolutely walk into the Civic Center and get a vaccine. You can bring your whole family.”
The Civic Center clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
COVID-19 vaccines are not available at YRMC’s hospital-based clinics, Andres noted.
A parent or guardian must accompany their child to the inoculation, ADHS notes, as well as sign a consent form and attestation of the child’s age. No identification is required for children receiving a Pfizer vaccine.
From the vantage point of YRMC pediatrician Dr. Alexander Podolsky, the extension of the Pfizer age requirement will compound on the rigorous safety measures already in place across school campuses, such as masking and social distancing, as they’ve welcomed students back to the classroom.
“This is one additional step that’s going to further cement the in-person return to learning for the fall,” he said. “I think vaccination is probably going to be the definitive way we can ultimately get back to our typical daily lives.”
Podolsky encourages parents to pursue the opportunity to secure Pfizer vaccines for their now-eligible 12- to 15-year-olds. He said he recognizes that some may have their reservations about this and assures that research backs the safety of the vaccines.
“There has been extensive testing that has gone into this prior to the approval for 12- to 15-year-olds,” he said. “Even the technology that the vaccine is based on is decades in the works. It’s certainly reasonable to have some concerns or want to be cautious when pursuing this, but with anything the FDA does or the CDC approves, it wasn’t done lightly. There is an abundance of safety data available that this decision is based on. As a provider, I want everyone to get vaccinated that is able to. This is how we beat this pandemic.”
Parents are encouraged to contact their pediatrician with any questions or concerns they may have regarding the Pfizer vaccine.
“I would be happy to answer any parent’s questions if it ultimately led to them feeling comfortable getting their child vaccinated,” Podolsky said.
To locate other providers equipped with Pfizer vaccines, visit www.azdhs.gov/FindVaccine.