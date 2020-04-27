SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Incumbent city council members here and in Somerton will all face challengers in the cities’ primary elections on Aug. 4.
A total of 12 candidates — seven in San Luis and five in Somerton — met the recent deadline for filing nominating petitions to run.
In San Luis, all three council members whose terms expire this year are seeking new four-year terms — Maria Cecilia Cruz, Matias Rosalez and Gloria Torres.
Also appearing on the primary ballot will be candidates Luis Cabrera, Nydia Mendenhall, Mark Concha and Olivia Jenkins.
Mendenhall and Concha ran unsuccessfully for the council in 2018, and Concha recently launched a recall drive against Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. Cabrera unsuccessfully sought a council seat in 2014. Jenkins retired in 2019 as the city’s human resources manager after a long career in municipal government.
All three of Somerton’s incumbent council members whose terms are up this year are also seeking re-election. They are Luis Galindo, Martha Garcia and Jesus Roldan.
Also on the ballot for the Somerton council seats are Daniel Flores, a member of Somerton’s planning and zoning commission, and Daniel Paz, a member of the Somerton Elementary School District governing board. Paz ran as a write-in candidate for a council seat in 2018.
Griselda Enriquez and Georgina Gallegos took out nominating petitions to run for Somerton seats but did not submit petition signatures by the deadline.
June 25 is the deadline for filing as write-in candidates for seats on either of the councils.
Any candidate in the primary who receives votes from more than half of participating voters will claim a council seat. Any remaining vacancies will be contested by the remaining candidates in the November general election.