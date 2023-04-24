The time has finally come for the naming of Yuma County’s new Teacher of the Year. For 36 years, the Education Foundation of Yuma County has been recognizing teachers in six categories. Entirely run by volunteers, the foundation works each year to narrow down nominees into semi-finalists, finalists and finally, honorees to celebrate at its annual awards banquet and hall of fame ceremony.
Tomorrow, April 25, winners will be honored in the following categories: Primary, Intermediate/Special Area, Junior High/Middle School, High School, College and University, and the overall Teacher of the Year for Yuma County.
While the winners for College and University have already been announced, 12 finalists will be anxiously awaiting to learn if they’ve won in any of the remaining five categories.
For each remaining category, the following is a list of Yuma County’s finalists:
Primary (Kindergarten – 3rd grade)
- Crystal Atkins, 2nd grade, Alice Byrne Elementary
- Jen Burgett, Kindergarten, Pueblo Elementary
- Cori Burton, 2nd grade, Desert Mesa Elementary
Intermediate/Special Area (4th – 6th grade and all elementary special areas)
- Jonathan Bailey, 4th/5th Grade Science, Dorothy Hall Elementary
- Kim Buchanan , K-5 Music, O. C. Johnson Elementary
- Tarin Hayes, 4th Grade Math, Science and Writing, Sunrise Elementary
Middle School/Junior High (6th – 8th grade)
- Rachel Baker, 7th Grade Language Arts, Centennial Middle School
- Brooke Curtis, 6th – 8th Grade Language Arts, Mohawk Valley School
- Wendy Espinoza, English Language Arts, Gowan Science Academy
High School (9th – 12th grade)
- Ashley Atherton, 9th–12th grade Performing Dance, Kofa High School
- Alfred Santos, 9th/10th grade Earth Science and Biology, Harvest Preparatory Academy Yuma
- Kaisa Tabor, 9th–12th grade English, Kofa High School
Of all these, one individual will be named Yuma County’s Teacher of the Year. Keep an eye out for Wednesday’s edition to learn about the winner.
