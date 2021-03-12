Twelve semi-finalists remain in the pool of 2021 Yuma County Teacher of the Year nominees, each of whom are vying for the distinction of being named the region’s top educator.
Initially, 56 classroom educators were nominated for the award, representing schools across the county. Over the course of two days, the individuals participated in virtual interviews paneled by community members and Rotarians, who ultimately determined which candidates would advance to the semifinals.
In the weeks ahead, the chosen 12 will submit a written essay and two-minute video answering the prompt, “What do you want members of our community to know about teaching today?” while undergoing a final round of virtual interviews, dwindling their numbers down to five – one finalist for the respective primary, intermediate/special area, junior high/middle school and high school categories, and one overall Teacher of the Year.
These awardees will be revealed in the 2021 Teacher of the Year Virtual Banquet, slated for April 20 at 7 p.m.
Presented by the Education Foundation of Yuma County and the Rotary Clubs of Yuma, the Teacher of the Year awards serve to celebrate the dedication of classroom educators and their impact on students and the community at large.
“We’re looking for people who are going to be strong ambassadors for public education,” said James Sheldahl, the foundation’s president and superintendent of Yuma School District One. “More than the ‘cream of the crop,’ they really are representatives of the kind of people we have in the classrooms across Yuma County.”
Now in its 34th year, the 2021 Teacher of the Year celebration carries a greater weight than that of its predecessors.
“It’s important every year, but this year there’s a special level of importance to recognize the work that our teachers have done,” said Sheldahl. “The learning curve for teachers this past year has been almost impossible to describe; they’ve buckled down and dug in and, in some cases, they’ve been unfairly characterized. That’s why this year, more than any other year, it’s important for our community to rally around our teachers and let them know how much they really are appreciated.”
According to Sheldahl, this year’s interviewees were tasked with describing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning on students; the overwhelming majority responded that the ramifications were largely social.
“Almost all of them said that, academically, they felt that the kids were going to be fine over time,” Sheldahl said. “It hasn’t been the same, but the learning has been continuing; we should never negate the learning that kids do at home. And almost all of them said that kids missed their friends, they missed that social piece – they felt lonely or isolated. Some of the teachers felt like kids had taken on adult responsibilities beyond the developmental ability of a kid because the parents are at work and they have a younger sibling at home they’re trying to help support while they’re also learning at home.”
Sheldahl noted a conversation he’d had with a principal while schools were in a distance learning format due to a high volume of COVID-19 case counts in Yuma County; the principal commented that many of their teachers “were just sad.”
“It’s become a strong realization that schools are about kids, and when you go to school every day and the kids aren’t there, it’s just not the same; that’s where the energy is,” Sheldahl said.
According to Helen Coffeen, board member of the education foundation and principal of Centennial Middle School, it’s befitting that the theme of the virtual banquet is “#AdvancingEducation” – despite the hardships of the last year, technology has been a large proponent of local education’s forward trajectory.
“Without technology, our teachers wouldn’t have been able to shine and serve their kids,” she said. “There’s lots of good things that are happening, even though it’s been very tough.”
Accompanied by two guests, each of the finalists are invited to attend the April 20 Teacher of the Year awards ceremony in the Arizona Western College Schoening Conference Center; the community is invited to join the celebration virtually, via the Education Foundation of Yuma County’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.