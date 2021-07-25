A contract between Crane School District and Menta Academy Yuma provides educational opportunities for students connected to the district’s Exceptional Student Services (ESS) department for the upcoming school year.
Approved July 13 by the district governing board, the one-year agreement secures 12 seats for Crane students, with the allowance to purchase additional seats if needed, based on each student’s Individualized Educational Plan (IEP).
In previous school years, Crane partnered with Desert Choice Schools to provide resources and services to students with emotional disabilities and delays (ED) while partnering with Menta to serve students exhibiting “severe autistic behaviors that our teachers don’t have the training or the support in the district to work with,” according to Crane ESS Director Connie Jerpseth.
Earlier this year, both agencies communicated to the district that their services were expanding to additional disability categories for the 2021-22 school year, Jerpseth said, and the district opted not to renew its contract with Desert Choice.
According to the district, while both partnerships have proven successful for both Crane and its participating students, administration felt that aligning with a single centralized location would ensure greater continuity in meeting the needs of special education students, ease of transportation and cost savings.
“The savings is an additional benefit, but in reality we try to operate under the best (interest) of the student,” said Crane Chief of Finance and Operations Dale Ponder. “Our primary focus was continuity of the service. The cost savings was just a byproduct of that initiative.”
According to Jerpseth, the district filled five seats at Menta last school year and four seats at Desert Choice. Of the 12 seats secured through the current contract, five seats are reserved for students with an ED, five seats are reserved for students on the autism spectrum and two seats are “floaters” between disability categories.
According to its website www.menta.com/menta-academy-yuma, Menta houses educational program for students with emotional, mental, intellectual and specific learning disabilities, behavior disorders, speech or language impairments, autism and other health impairments.
The ESS department has been contacting families to inform them of the transition to Menta and schedule an IEP meeting as well as introduce them to Menta staff members in order to learn more about the academy’s framework and determine how to proceed based on their own individual considerations and needs, Jerpseth said.