SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Three open seats on the Gadsden Elementary School District are attracting what is being called an unprecedented number of candidates.
In all, 12 candidates have filed to run in the November general election for the four-year terms on the board that oversees elementary schools in San Luis and Gadsden.
“I am surprised their is so much interest, how good it is that there are so many people interested,” said the governing board’s president, Luis Marquez, who himself is running for re-election in the Nov. 8 general election. “I hope it is genuine interest.”
Marquez, who has served 32 years on the board, added that “there has never been so many candidates. The maximum was always six or seven, and there have been elections where there were no opponents. I thank these people who are going to run. The important thing is that they do it of their own will and that they have the desire, the enthusiasm and heart to serve in this noble task.”
Marquez is the only one of three incumbents to seek re-election. Guillermina Fuentes and Gloria Torres will step down at the end of their terms in December.
Those who submitted letters of interest to run for the seats to the Yuma County Schools Superintendent Office included Luis Borga, Maria Luz Hoyos, Abelina Jaime, Josue Becerra, Alvaro Escalante, Genaro Soto and Lizbeth Vasquez.
Also planning to run are Brian De La Hoya, Jorge Duarte, Zahid Plantillas and Liliana Arroyo.
The terms of two other current board members, Tadeo De La Hoya and Rosa Varela, don’t expire until 2024.
In Somerton, meanwhile, three candidates will compete in November for two seats on the Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board. They are incumbent Louie Galaviz and Laura Torres and Luisa Arreola.