Families that have experienced the loss of a baby during pregnancy or shortly after are invited to walk to remember those tiny lives that have been lost.
Yuma Regional Medical Center will host its annual Walk to Remember on Saturday, November 5, at West Wetlands Park.
The walk is a healing event that honors the babies that are forever carried in the hearts of their families. The walk encourages parents to share memories and connect with other families on the healing journey.
“Pregnancy and the anticipation of a new baby is often an exciting and emotional time for many families,” said Maria Vera, a registered nurse and coordinator of the perinatal loss program at YRMC.
“The unexpected loss of a baby at any point during pregnancy or after delivery is heartbreaking. So many hopes and dreams are suddenly changed,” Vera noted. “It is important to parents and families that they are able to honor and remember their baby whether the loss is recent or occurred many years ago.”
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk and memorial service begins at 8:30 a.m. Closing remarks will be delivered at 9:30 a.m.
Parents and families are invited to read a special poem, prayer or share a memory of their baby. There will also be a prayer and release of doves during this time.
The Walk to Remember is free to the public. Families and friends are encouraged to walk in honor and support of parents who have lost a baby during pregnancy or infancy. To register, call 928-336-7434 or email cdeleon@yumaregional.org.