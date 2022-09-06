Kofa High School’s Damian Moreno has been wrestling since an early age thanks to his dad. And while he didn’t take it seriously until middle school, he’s finding now in his senior year that hard work pays dividends.
Damian wrestles for Kofa during the season and in the offseason, from spring until summer, he’s a member of Somerton Wrestling.
It was during the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D., this past July when Damian competed at a national level.
He came out of it having ranked 13th in the nation for high school wrestling.
“I was really nervous, but it was a really, really big arena,” he said. “It’s definitely one of the biggest tournaments I’ve been to, but that was good.”
Damian shared that the most interesting part of the trip was certainly the competition, but ranking high isn’t his motivation.
“(My family and I) don’t focus too much on like winning and getting ratings so it’s not really a huge, huge deal, but it is cool to see my name up there,” he said.
Damian’s hard work to rank that high and see his name on FloWrestling’s 2021-22 High School Rankings was already in the works long before the tournament. It also involved mostly freestyle-based training, which is similar to the folkstyle that Damian favors. Another benefit? He runs cross country.
Airam Moreno, head coach for boys wrestling in Kofa, has been coaching for three years in Yuma and expressed that in all that time, Damian hasn’t stopped.
“I think I’ve seen him take a couple of weeks here and there but over the last three years, it’s just been consistent practice, lifting, actual wrestling, running,” Airam said. “It’s been nonstop so I think it’s been more of a compound effect and accumulation.”
And most importantly, Coach Moreno attributes Damian’s success to his discipline.
“I think it’s just extreme discipline more than anything,” he said. “Whether it’s running countless miles a month or lifting, Damian’s never one to miss unless it’s something serious. I could probably count on one hand how many times he’s missed practice or missed a workout in the last few years.
“So it’s the discipline. It’s the no excuses. And then obviously, there’s the internal kind of grit that’s hard to quantify. But in wrestling, you also have to have that will to win and to never give up. So, I think all those things combined have gotten him this far.”
Now that Damian’s a senior, he has a busy year ahead of him. Cross country season comes before wrestling and he’s also taking the maximum amount of AP classes he can take. On top of that, he’s still deciding which college to attend. He does know, however, that he’d like to become an engineer and wrestle while he’s in college.
As a personal philosophy, Damian values discipline as the biggest thing. For students hoping to follow in his footsteps, he recommends hard work over rushing to be good.
“There’s no promise really to winning or being successful,” he said. “It’s just commitment and discipline, working hard, but that is the road that I took in terms of my career.”
Damian mentioned that even when he doesn’t win, it’s still an “enjoyable experience that I got to learn from that loss and take it with me.”
Coach Moreno declared Damian a testament to what he preaches as a coach. For all of the boys on the team, he hopes they take away not only the value of hard work but resilience and getting up every single time after getting knocked down.
“I told the kids that if they continue to do that in any aspect of their life, they’re gonna succeed,” he said. “(Damian and the teammates have) been pretty close knit. I’m just excited to see the work we put in kind of pay off on the night and what I told them this year is like Damian mentioned – we don’t focus on awards and outcomes, state titles or any of that. I just want them to focus on how good they can get and giving their best effort.
“And that’s what I’m emphasizing to them this year. I tell them it’s nice to have, but it doesn’t make you who you are. Just focus on what you can do, focus on who you become and the effort you put in.”