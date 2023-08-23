The Yuma Union High School District has been partnering with 1st Bank Yuma for nearly a decade now and through that partnership, students have gained financial literacy with the EverFi platform.

Starting the 2023-24 school year, 18,292 YUHSD students have completed at least one module with EverFi. Most students complete modules during their senior year as part of their economics course. During the 2022-23 school year, 2,904 students completed 17,499 modules across all six YUHSD schools too.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you