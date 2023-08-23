The Yuma Union High School District has been partnering with 1st Bank Yuma for nearly a decade now and through that partnership, students have gained financial literacy with the EverFi platform.
Starting the 2023-24 school year, 18,292 YUHSD students have completed at least one module with EverFi. Most students complete modules during their senior year as part of their economics course. During the 2022-23 school year, 2,904 students completed 17,499 modules across all six YUHSD schools too.
“Financial literacy is such an important part of entering the community and the world after high school,” YUHSD Superintendent Tim Brienza said. “It’s outstanding for our students to have an opportunity for a head start on how to better manage their finances through EverFi and our partnership with 1st Bank Yuma. Reaching so many students over the course of the program is a remarkable accomplishment, and aligns with our mission of having every student college, career and community prepared upon graduation.”
The high school course involves a six-hour curriculum. YUHSD describes it as a challenging but engaging course that aligns with state and national financial education standards. As a web-based interactive course, it’s also designed to equip young people with essential skills for making sound financial decisions. Since inception, students have worked on nine modules: Savings, Banking, Payment Types, Credit Scores, Financing Higher Education, Renting vs. Owning, Insurance and Taxes, Consumer Protection and Investing.
“1st Bank Yuma is pleased to be a partner with EverFi and YUHSD #70 as we work to increase financial knowledge in high school students,” 1st Bank Yuma President/Chief Executive Officer Wayne Gale said. “The course helps prepare future members of our community to understand the many aspects of the financial world. EverFi is a key component of the bank’s Kinder to College Financial Literacy Program.”
1st Bank Yuma has partnered with EverFi – described as the leading technology company on the front lines of education’s evolution, connecting learning to the real world – to bring the program to local students at no cost to schools, students or taxpayers. EverFi Financial Literacy Program features an interactive new-media learning platform specifically designed to introduce financial literacy skills.
