The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) has been going orange this month for its prevention of cruelty to animals awareness campaign. The non-profit shelter has been occupied with engaging the community on the importance of treating animals with kindness and respect as well as understanding animal anti-cruelty laws and how to report such cases.
And in the midst of this, another case in need of compassion has shown up to their doorstep.
On Monday, April 24, a community member walked up to HSOY with 18 dogs. His neighbor was facing an eviction and he was left with the pups. Unable to care for so many animals, he surrendered them all to the shelter. According to HSOY, the dogs are all different shapes, colors and breeds but predominately appear to be dachshund and beagle mixes.
“Our ‘Go Orange for Animals’ month is designed to educate the community about looking out for innocent animals so we commend this neighbor for doing the right thing and bringing these animals to us,” HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas said. “18 animals in one home isn’t a healthy environment and these dogs needed a voice. The Humane Society of Yuma takes care of over 6,000 animals each year but having 18 coming in all at once makes a challenging day that much more challenging!”
Because of this, HSOY is seeking help from the community to help: By raising funds and also opening their home to any of the shelter dogs.
“One dog being adopted or fostered means one more animal we can care for,” Lagunas said. “The shelter was already full so having this extra-large intake means displacing other dogs and trying to find space for them in every kennel, every office, staff member homes and foster homes. If you’ve ever thought of fostering or adopting, now is the time!”
“The bonus for any giving is that for this month, we have matching donors as part of our ‘Go Orange for Animals!’ campaign that will match the donations. Each $1 we raise from the community will be matched by our generous donors, ‘Jack’s Pack,’ including Evans Custom Concrete, Eckard Commercial Construction, Exceptional Community Hospital, Copper Mountain RV Park and other donors who wish to remain anonymous.”
Yumans can also lend their support by purchasing a “Go Orange for Animals” wristband or “Stop Animal Cruelty” shirt at the shelter.
“We want to thank the community for the support,” Lagunas said. “Their contributions will assist the over 6,000 pets at the HSOY each year and impact our ability to continue to care for injured and mistreated animals that come through our door.”
