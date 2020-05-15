1st Avenue home damaged by Thursday morning fire

Damaged live electrical wires added a layer of complexity for the Yuma Fire Department at a Thursday morning house fire.
Yuma firefighters initially had to contend with the electrical lines which had been burned through in the back yard.
The fire was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at a house in the 500 block of South 1st Avenue, according to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from the rear of a home located at 581 S. 1st Ave.
Firefighters were able to protect surrounding homes while knocking down and extinguishing the fire in about 15 minutes.
There were no injuries and no one was home at the time of the fire, YFD reported.
Damage was mostly contained to the rear patio/porch area where the fire appeared to have originated.
“There was also minor heat and smoke damage to the interior around the door that led into the home’s kitchen,” Erfert said.
Due to damage to the electrical service, the home was not able to be reoccupied.
The 500 block of South 1st Avenue was closed to traffic during the firefighting operations. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.