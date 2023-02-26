The first cobalt sulfate production facility in the United States will be built in Yuma County. Cobalt sulfate is used in batteries for electric vehicles.

The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a special use permit to allow Evelution Energy to build the facility on 138 acres of undeveloped desert terrain in the vicinity of Old Highway 80 and Avenue 47½E, about 7½ miles west of Tacna. This was the site of a previously proposed ethanol plant that did not materialize.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you