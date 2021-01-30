More Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are slated to arrive in Yuma next week, county officials announced Friday. Of the 2,500 doses en route, 1,200 will be administered by the Yuma County Public Health Services District to prioritized individuals requiring first and second doses.
With the remaining doses, 700 will be allocated to teachers and support staff arranged by the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office and 600 will be allocated to Yuma Regional Medical Center; distribution details for these clinics will be released by the respective entities.
Beginning Monday at 1 p.m., residents in the 1A and prioritized 1B categories can schedule an appointment for the health district’s clinic via the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Patient Portal, accessible at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Scheduling via phone is not available at this time, the county said, as it is working to implement a new phone system for call-in appointments.
“We have identified a system which is being put into place, however, (the system) will take more time to acquire, establish and test before using,” a Yuma County press release said. “We apologize for the delay in phone system service, but we must have all details in place to ensure this new phone solution is...a good fit for the volume it will receive.”
Residents will not be able to register prior to Monday at 1 p.m., the county said, as its policy is to open appointments only after the vaccines have arrived.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
According to the county, individuals within the 1A and prioritized 1B groups will be eligible to receive a vaccine.
Emergency medical service providers, outpatient clinics, pharmacies, school nurses and public and home healthcare personnel in the Phase 1A category must have received their first dose from the Yuma County Health District on or before Jan. 7 to receive their second dose.
Education and childcare providers, law enforcement and protective services personnel and adults 65 and older are prioritized by the Arizona Department of Health Services in the Phase 1B category and will be eligible to receive their first dose.
WHEN ARE THE CLINICS?
The Yuma County Health District will administer vaccines at 2200 W. 28th St. on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday’s clinic will administer first doses to Phase 1A and Prioritized Phase 1B groups.
Thursday’s clinic will administer second doses to individuals who qualify. Individuals registered for the second dose will be required to present the vaccination card they were given upon receiving their individual dose; without a card, individuals will not receive a vaccine.
Individuals registered for a first dose vaccine must go to Tuesday’s clinic, as it is set aside specifically for those appointments while Thursday’s clinic for second dose only. Those who register for a first dose vaccine and show up for Thursday’s clinic will not receive a vaccine, the county said.
Upon arriving for their scheduled appointment, individuals will need to present a valid U.S. identification card or matricula consular as well as a proof of priority group eligibility.
To locate specific providers with vaccines to administer, visit the www.azdhs.gov/findvaccine.
For immediate updates on vaccine availability and appointment registration, “like” Yuma County Government on Facebook, follow @yumacountyaz on Twitter or subscribe to the county’s e-notifications at www.yumacountyaz.gov.