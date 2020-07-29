Two U.S. citizens from Holtville were arrested Sunday on Interstate 8 for allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin and fentanyl.
A Wellton Station Border Patrol agent working at the immigration checkpoint on I-8 referred a Dodge Ram pickup for a secondary inspection, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection.
A canine sniffing the truck’s exterior made a positive alert, and a search of the truck found a box on the front-seat floorboard containing 20 packages of heroin and a package of fentanyl.
The heroin had an estimated street value of over $57,000, while the fentanyl was estimated to be worth $4,000.
The driver, a 38-year-old man, and the passenger, a 36-year-old man, were both arrested on drug smuggling charges, while the narcotics and vehicle were seized, the press release said.