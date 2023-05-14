Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting Saturday night in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 10:54 p.m. to the 3800 block of South Edward Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting Saturday night in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 10:54 p.m. to the 3800 block of South Edward Drive.
Officers located several subjects with gunshot wounds.
A 19-year-old male was transported prior to police arrival and was pronounced deceased at Yuma Regional Medical Center a short time later.
A second victim, 20-year-old male, was transported by Yuma Fire Department to YRMC, where he was later pronounced deceased.
A third victim, 16-year-old male, was transported to YRMC and later flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries.
The other gunshot victims, males ages 15, 19, 18, and 16, had non-life threatening injuries. There were a total of seven victims treated at YRMC.
There were several off-duty law enforcement officers in the area that assisted with this incident.
This is an active investigation, and no suspects are in custody at the time of this press release.
YPD asks anyone with any information to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
Sunny. High 98F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunshine and some clouds. High around 100F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.