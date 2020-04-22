Yuma Sector Border Patrol successfully found and rescued two lost individuals, one whom came into the US illegally and the other a US citizen, on Thursday.
The first individual was a 32-year-old Mexican immigrant who crossed the border near the Barry M. Goldwater range. A smuggler had called his mother to tell her that he had to leave her son behind because he couldn’t keep up with the group. The mother called the Mexican consulate in Tucson, which is how Yuma Sector was notified.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma and Rescue team coordinated with the Yuma Air Branch to find the man and eventually found him at 10 p.m.
The second individual was a 50-year-old man who was also lost in the Barry M. Goldwater range, just east of the southern part of Avenue 4E. After his ATV broke down in the middle of the desert on Thursday, the Yuma Police Department received a call that he was lost and notified Yuma Sector agents. At around 2:30 p.m. the same day, agents found the man, a US citizen.
Agents certified as emergency medical technicians saw that he was fine, and he refused any additional medical treatment.