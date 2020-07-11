Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found the bodies of two migrants who were from a group of three illegal entrants they had been tracking through a remote area of the desert on Sunday.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 5 a.m. south of Wellton, agents apprehended a 50-year-old Mexican national who was in the U.S. illegally.
The man told agents that the two others in his group had been left behind by their smuggler.
Agents then began backtracking the group’s route and at approximately 6:50 a.m., they found the body of a man with no identification near the Copper Mountains.
Agents notified the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and requested additional personnel to search for the third missing person.
Agents continued their search while the Yuma Sector’s Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) was mobilized.
At approximately 12:20 p.m., agents found clothing, food and a cellphone that the third person left behind in a wash.
They also found the word “HELP” written on the ground of the wash with an arrow pointing north.
At approximately 5:20 p.m., an AMO Yuma Air Branch EC120 helicopter discovered the third person lying motionless on the ground. He was dead.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office took custody of the two bodies.
“This loss of life is another sobering reminder of the dangers associated with illegally crossing our border, especially as the desert experiences extreme temperatures,” said Wellton Station Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge Joseph Remenar. “Transnational criminal organizations continue to prioritize profit over human life, even as the men and women of the Wellton Station work tirelessly to prevent these unfortunate deaths.”