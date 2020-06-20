Crane School District reported Friday that two additional district employees — one from the district’s maintenance department and one from the district’s warehouse — have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.
These are the seventh and eighth cases reported since the district’s first report on May 22.
According to a news release from Crane, the maintenance employee last worked on May 22; the warehouse employee last worked on June 9. District supervisors have notified individuals who were in contact with the individuals during the last two weeks, recommending they self-quarantine at home for a 14-day period and seek testing for themselves.
The district’s administrative office as well as all school offices remain closed to the public and may be reached via phone or email.