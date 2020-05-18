The Yuma Police Department is informing the community that two convicted Level 2 sex offenders are now residing at new addresses within city limits.
Arturo Corral, 47, is now residing at 1204 W. 1st St. He is described as being 6 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing 380 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
In October 1997 Corral pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor where the minor was more than three years younger than the perpetrator.
Then, in February 2002, he pled guilty to one count lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old.
Corral is not wanted by law enforcement at this time, but as a level 2 sex offender, he is considered a medium risk to re-offend.
Diego Gomez, 44, is now residing at 156 N. 5th Ave. He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
In June 2012, Gomez plead guilty to 2 two counts of sexual conduct with a minor (attempted).
Gomez is not wanted by law enforcement at this time, but as a level 2 sex offender, he is considered a medium risk to re-offend.
YPD releases this information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
The YPD has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.