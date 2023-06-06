A brush fire near Avenue 5E and 30th street necessitated a small evacuation order for the 3100 block of Avenue 5E to 5 ½ E Monday afternoon. The Yuma Fire Department reported at 2:27 p.m. that it was on the scene addressing the fire. By 5:20 p.m., the evacuation order was lifted.
YFD Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin stated that while the cause of the fire was unknown, a large commercial propane tank was involved. She noted brush fires aren’t very common in Yuma, commenting that “this type of fire isn’t something that occurs frequently in Yuma. We like that! We like it when there’s less fires.”
The involved propane tank was venting properly but out of an abundance of caution, residents of approximately 20 homes near the Union Pacific Railroad were advised to evacuate.
“We have chosen to evacuate that neighborhood just south of the fire … just to be on the safe side until the fire is completely out because there’s a large LP tank, a propane tank in the area,” Franklin said. “[It’s] to be on the extreme safe side; we like to try to do that.”
While the order isn’t strictly enforced, YFD goes door to door to make occupants aware of the circumstances of the fire and advises them to take any pets with them and leave their homes for a few hours.
Drivers traveling the interstate in both directions near the fire were also warned to avoid the area and use extra caution while driving since smoke was blowing across the interstate.
By the time the fire was under control, the evacuation order remained active because firefighters were putting out hot spots. Franklin noted that this work takes a while even when the fire itself is contained.
“We can’t force people to leave,” she said. “We just tell them it’s a really wise decision just to be extra safe for the hazard and then they are welcome to come back to their home. Obviously, they can come back whenever they want but when it’s safe is when the fire’s been completely extinguished.”
Residents told to evacuate aren’t given a notification call when the order’s lifted but Franklin suggested social media is the way to go to keep up with YFD updates.
At the time the evacuation order was lifted, YFD stated that it will remain present on 5E, north of 30th street and on 30th street between Lime Avenue and Tangerine Avenue.
