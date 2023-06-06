A brush fire near Avenue 5E and 30th street necessitated a small evacuation order for the 3100 block of Avenue 5E to 5 ½ E Monday afternoon. The Yuma Fire Department reported at 2:27 p.m. that it was on the scene addressing the fire. By 5:20 p.m., the evacuation order was lifted.

YFD Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin stated that while the cause of the fire was unknown, a large commercial propane tank was involved. She noted brush fires aren’t very common in Yuma, commenting that “this type of fire isn’t something that occurs frequently in Yuma. We like that! We like it when there’s less fires.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

