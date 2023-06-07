A 20-year-old man is reportedly missing after going on a float down the Colorado River on Monday. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a report for a missing person in the water at approximately 6:36 p.m. that day.
The missing individual, identified as Brian Vasquez of Yuma, is described as being approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts.
YCSO shared in a press release that upon deputies’ arrival, they learned a float-down group entered the river near the Ocean-to-Ocean bridge and floated to the Hidden Cove RV launch ramp where they attempted to get out of the water.
Group members were able to reach the edge of the water except for the victim, who kept going downriver. The group reported seeing him submerge underwater but did not see him resurface.
YCSO was joined by the Border Patrol, the Yuma Police Department, Yuma Fire Department Units and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air Unit in responding to the scene after the report. The agencies conducted an extensive search of the water and shores with watercraft and air units but their search yielded negative results.
While the search was discontinued at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Monday, first responders resumed searching on Tuesday at approximately 6:21 a.m. They relied on boating units, dive teams and ground personnel for this effort.
YCSO notes the search took place west of Hidden Cove RV Park and covered both Arizona and California portions of the Colorado River.
At approximately 1 p.m., Tuesday’s search was discontinued. Law enforcement boating units remained in the area for the remainder of Tuesday and will continue to remain there today.
Should anyone have information that can help with the search, YCSO requests individuals contact their office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
