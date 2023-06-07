Brian Vasquez

Brian Vasquez, 20, was part of a float down the Colorado River. While fellow members of the group reached the edge of the water, he kept floating downriver and was last seen submerging in the water. Witnesses did not see him resurface.

A 20-year-old man is reportedly missing after going on a float down the Colorado River on Monday. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a report for a missing person in the water at approximately 6:36 p.m. that day.

The missing individual, identified as Brian Vasquez of Yuma, is described as being approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts.

