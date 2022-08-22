Harvest Preparatory Academy in Yuma and San Luis began its school year earlier this month on Wednesday, Aug. 3, but it wasn’t just an ordinary start of a new year. They celebrated their 20th anniversary and the theme for this academic year as “Harvest 2.0” is all about the power of positivity.

“The new culture is the power of positivity,” said HPA Executive Director Debi Ybarra. “You know, what we say about ourselves, what we think, what we believe is what manifests in our life and we’re getting our students to think the best, believe the best and say the best about themselves.”

