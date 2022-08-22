Harvest Preparatory Academy in Yuma and San Luis began its school year earlier this month on Wednesday, Aug. 3, but it wasn’t just an ordinary start of a new year. They celebrated their 20th anniversary and the theme for this academic year as “Harvest 2.0” is all about the power of positivity.
“The new culture is the power of positivity,” said HPA Executive Director Debi Ybarra. “You know, what we say about ourselves, what we think, what we believe is what manifests in our life and we’re getting our students to think the best, believe the best and say the best about themselves.”
This year, HPA is looking forward to some exciting changes. In San Luis, they’ve purchased land to expand the 2,400-student campus. The project is still in development and awaiting approval, but Ybarra expects to see construction within the next two years.
Additionally, Harvest is focusing on revamping its academics. Ybarra noted that while HPA has had AVID before, the college-prep program is now a newly full-blown one. And the schools have brought in new talent to aid with improving academics.
“We bring in a lot of teachers from around the world, from India, and a lot of people who use them as teachers–we’re learning,” Ybarra said. “The J1 Visa program is to share education, so we’re sharing by giving them this experience.”
Ybarra noted that these international teachers have proven to be really beneficial thanks to the degrees they possess and they cultures they come from, which prioritize academics.
With a positive start to the year under Harvest’s belt, Ybarra expressed gratitude for where the 20 years have taken HPA.
“There’s been many, many, many challenges–too many to count–but ... I think one of the greatest lessons for me is to look out into the audience of all of our team and see graduates and ... to see them now coming back and teaching and having aspirations of being administrators.
“One’s teaching career development. MJ’s back with teaching up all the athletes because his degree’s in Exercise Science ... So for the first time we feel like a real school in that regard, and they have a period where they get to do their P.E. exercise science in. And then another one of our graduates is doing an AVID class that is now aspiring to be a principal and others that are working on their teaching degrees and that is extremely satisfying to see what you do come full circle.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.