Beyond living, working and learning in “the age of coronavirus,” Yuma’s uncharacteristically dry and sultry summer leaves a historical mark in the year 2020.
According to meteorologist Matthew Hirsch with the Phoenix National Weather Service office, this year’s monsoon season – which spanned June 15 to Sept. 30 – was the third hottest on record with an average temperature of 94 degrees.
Yuma’s hottest summer on record occurred during the monsoon season of 1994, when the average temperature was 94.6 degrees; its runner-up was 2015, when the average temperature was 94.4 degrees.
On 43 separate occasions this summer, Yuma’s highest temperature was 110 degrees or above, “which is well above the average and pretty close to the record,” Hirsch said.
“We’re still evaluating the attribution – or, in other words, why and what happened – but in general I think it’s fair to say that we had very persistent high pressure over the area,” Hirsch said. “We’re still exploring why that happened. Normally, with high pressure, you get drier conditions and conditions that are less favorable for rainfall.”
And in terms of rainfall, this summer was Yuma’s driest on record as the area hasn’t seen measurable rainfall since April 11.
“It does stand out as the driest of all time,” Hirsch said. “It doesn’t even tie with any other year, it’s zero-point-zero (inches) for that period.”
The total measurable rainfall for the year to date, however, is “running slightly above normal” at 3.96 inches due to rainy weather Yuma experienced in the spring. According to Hirsch, the total value of rainfall at this time of year typically falls around 2.97 inches.
“We’re actually running an inch above normal, just because there was some precipitation before the summer,” Hirsch said.
Generally, things stay pretty dry in Yuma due to the absence of large mountain ranges in the region, which create conditions that are “unfavorable” for rainfall, according to Hirsch.
“The reason is that conditions are a lot more favorable as you get closer to the mountains,” he said. “The most prominent mountains in Arizona are across the northern and eastern parts of the state; areas just downstream of those mountains typically see more rainfall, like Flagstaff, Payson, those areas. Occasionally those thunderstorms move out of the mountains and into the Phoenix area. But because there are so few large mountain ranges near Yuma, the conditions just aren’t as conducive.”
While Yuma’s dog days of summer were undeniably sweltering, Hirsch said they were “relatively cool” compared to Phoenix’s.
According to Hirsch, the metro area experienced 51 days where temperatures reached 110 degrees or above, as opposed to Yuma’s 43 days. Phoenix’s overnight temperatures were also more elevated than Yuma’s, largely due to urbanization.
“There’s obviously global warming going on – at the regional level, we’ve seen warming trends across the western United States for the past 30 years,” Hirsch said. “On the local scale, there’s urbanization. Obviously there’s been more growth in Phoenix than in Yuma. If you think about all the asphalt, all the concrete, it really holds in the heat. And people running air conditioners, the exhaust from cars – those also put out a lot of heat.”
Looking ahead, Yumans can expect to see more of the same conditions as they settle into winter.
“The long-term forecast for the next several months is warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions through February – so basically a continuation of what we’ve had so far,” Hirsch said. “There’s nothing really on the horizon within the next 10 days for any opportunities for rain or cooler temperatures.”