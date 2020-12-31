2020 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
The nominees for the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award (in alphabetical order):
• Luis Gradias
• Justin Haile
• Sharon Jessup
• Russ and Janet Jones
• Thelma Lundy
• Jack Puckett
• Phil Townsend
• Tom and Pat VanHassel
• Ed Whitehead
• Yuma County Teachers
• Yuma Medical Community
2020 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR JUDGES
The 2020 Citizen of the Year judges included past winners Mike Foree (1996); Bob Slonsen (2001); Gary Pasquinelli (2003); Bob McLendon (2004); Marci Rios (2005); Barbara Rochester (2007); Pat Cooper (2008); Jon and Caroline Jessen (2010); Fred and Carolyn Hoffmeyer (2011); Dennis and Anne Booth (2013); Bruce Gwynn (2012); Lenore Stuart (2014); Colin and Shelley Melon (2015); and Danny Bryant (2018).
Yuma Sun staff members Lisa Reilly, David Fornof, Roxanne Molenar and Rogelio Olivas also served as judges.