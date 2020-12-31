2020 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

The nominees for the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award (in alphabetical order):

• Luis Gradias

• Justin Haile

• Sharon Jessup

• Russ and Janet Jones

• Thelma Lundy

• Jack Puckett

• Phil Townsend

• Tom and Pat VanHassel

• Ed Whitehead

• Yuma County Teachers

• Yuma Medical Community

2020 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR JUDGES

The 2020 Citizen of the Year judges included past winners Mike Foree (1996); Bob Slonsen (2001); Gary Pasquinelli (2003); Bob McLendon (2004); Marci Rios (2005); Barbara Rochester (2007); Pat Cooper (2008); Jon and Caroline Jessen (2010); Fred and Carolyn Hoffmeyer (2011); Dennis and Anne Booth (2013); Bruce Gwynn (2012); Lenore Stuart (2014); Colin and Shelley Melon (2015); and Danny Bryant (2018).

Yuma Sun staff members Lisa Reilly, David Fornof, Roxanne Molenar and Rogelio Olivas also served as judges.

