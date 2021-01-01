Phil Townsend demonstrates “the true meaning of what it is to love where they live.” His “volunteerism, guidance and financial dedication to the Yuma community” has earned him the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award.
A Yuma native, Townsend continues to live on the farm his grandparents’ homesteaded. He owns and operates Sunlund Chemical Co., an agricultural chemical dealer that also employs members of his family.
The number of hours that Townsend and his family have invested in the community cannot compare to the number of lives that they have forever touched, according to Dianne Cordery, chief financial officer at Yuma Union High School District.
“I can think of no one else that is more deserving of such an honor,” Cordery wrote in her nomination letter. “The contribution that he has made to our community goes above and beyond what the majority of Yumans could possibly know. He has committed an enormous amount of his life to community service. The example that he sets for not only our youth but also adults is incomparable. He sets the bar high. His services are too numerous to mention over the lifetime that he has spent in Yuma.”
Cordery highlighted some of Townsend’s involvement that has influenced Yuma so significantly. “The dedication of time and finances that he has made to the youth of Yuma is nothing short of amazing,” she said.
Townsend has not only been an avid supporter of Yuma County FFA, University of Arizona, Yuma Lutheran School and Southwestern Christian School, but he has also supported Yuma County 4-H for over 25 years. He currently serves as a 4-H community leader for the Yuma Moos. He served as beef leader for many years.
“He is an integral part of the 4-H BBQ every year and assists with support of the scholarship fund. He has rewarded countless youth for hard work by buying many of their animals at the auction each year. The monetary value of those rewards is very substantial each year,” Cordery noted.
As if that is not generous enough, Cordery added, he even gives the meat from those animals back to the community. He donates the meat that they purchase to Crossroads Mission to feed people in need. Crossroads Mission is important to Townsend as he also sponsored a dorm room at the family shelter and assisted with the Men’s Center project at the Crossroads Mission.
Townesend has also assisted the Mission as other needs arise and has encouraged various fundraising activities for their benefit, such as promotional fundraising on Facebook and other forms of generating funds for a great cause.
“As if all of that is not enough to warrant this honor, there is more. Phil has served on numerous boards as well,” Cordery said.
A few of the boards that Townsend has served on are the Area Crop Production Association, Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, California Association of Pest Control Advisors, Western Growers Association, and the Arizona 4-H Youth Foundation.
The list continues to include Yuma County Republican Party (four terms as chair), Commission for Appellate Court Appointments, Arizona Game and Fish Commission Appointment Recommendation board, Yuma County Redistricting Commission, Yuma County Superior Court Selection Committee and the Governor’s Water Augmentation Council.
Townsend has also served on the Committee to form the Joint Technological Education District (JTED), Hospice of Yuma (president for two years), Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center board, as a council member of the Arizona Water Initiative, and he is starting his 15th year the Yuma Union High School Governing Board.
In addition, Townsend has been a supporter of and contributes to the Yuma County Ag Producers Scholarship Fund, Bridget’s Gift, Hospice of Yuma, Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center, and Amberly’s Place and Arizona Cancer Center.
He is involved in the NRA, Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and various other clubs and foundations associated with wildlife and nature.
“As you can see from this extremely impressive, but not all encompassing, list of volunteerism, guidance and financial dedication to the Yuma community, he has demonstrated the true meaning of what it is to love where they live. The number of hours that they have invested cannot compare to the number of lives that they have forever touched,” Cordery said.
Townsend comes from a long line of farmers. He left Yuma in 1978 to become a newspaperman, but it didn’t take him long to realize he couldn’t escape his heritage.
“I’m fourth generation here,” Townsend previously told the Yuma Sun. “My dad’s side of the family was all farmers. I didn’t dislike the newspaper business, but it wasn’t where my heart was. I needed to get back to agriculture.”
Born and raised in Yuma, Townsend graduated from Yuma High School in 1973. He attended Arizona Western College for a couple of years before leaving Yuma to attend the University of Arizona. He graduated in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with an emphasis on agronomy and plant genetics.
He came back to Yuma and went to work for Western Farm Service. Around that time, he married his first wife, Diana, and the two, on their honeymoon, decided to buy the White Mountain newspapers, including the White Mountain Independent and Pinetop/Lakeside News, in northeastern Arizona. Her family already owned several newspapers in Arizona.
“We moved up there and worked for three years,” he said.
However, when the opportunity arose for Townsend to come back to Yuma, he jumped at it. In 1981, he went to work for Joe Jensen at Sunland Chemical Co., which had opened in Yuma back in 1969. In 1985, he bought Jensen out.
“(Jensen) came in one day and said he was going to do something else and he had already been to the bank, and the loan was already lined up,” Townsend said. “He told me to go sign the papers. It was exciting, but I was nervous. By then I was divorced, and it was all on me. For a long time, it was just me and a secretary.”
However, 35 years later, Townsend’s business is still going strong. But, he said, he couldn’t have done it without the help of his current wife, Debbie, to whom he has been happily married since 1989.
He offered some insight into why he’s so active in the community. “Yuma’s always had to kind of stand on their own,” he said. “We’re betwixt and between and distant from every place else. If we wanted something as a community we had to pull together and do it ourselves. That’s just the mentality of Yuma. Everyone knows what it takes, and they’re very generous.”