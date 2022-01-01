For the countless hours of community service he has devoted to those who are less fortunate or are in need, Yuma Fire Department Capt. Paul Evancho has been awarded the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award.
Having started at a young age, Evancho has been involved in numerous charities for the past 40 years, including the Elks Lodge, the Disabled American Veterans Organization, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Fort Yuma Rotary Club.
A proud veteran who served his country for 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Evancho has also been with the Yuma Fire Department for 25 years and is currently an instructor for the Yuma Fire Academy. He has also taught classes on American flag etiquette for the last several years.
“For a majority of his life, (Evancho) has been a dedicated and outstanding public servant for the Yuma community, who is personally driven and satisfied by helping others,” his daughter Brittany Evancho wrote in her nomination letter. “He enjoys being the guy who helps those who need help. (Evancho) is a firm believer in doing what you can to make where you live a better place, and for him, that is the City of Yuma.”
She also highlighted some of her father’s other accomplishments, writing that he had worked his way through the ranks of the Yuma Fire Department, recently being promoted to training captain and that he has been recognized as the Firefighter of the Year more than once.
“With his many accomplishments and zealous commitment to service to the Yuma community, there is no doubt that he should be highly considered and awarded this recognition,” Brittany wrote.
As a member of the IAFF 1234: United Yuma Firefighters, Evancho was also the inspiration and driving force behind donating two mini fire trucks that were laden with a variety of toys and games for children to the pediatric floor and emergency room at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Evancho designed and built the mini trucks from converted tool boxes and made them to look like YFD Engine No. 2
However, there is one organization closest to Evancho’s heart: the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation, which he started in 1996.
A true labor of love for Evancho, the organization provides services to Yuma children who have suffered traumatic burns. The services help the burn victims and their families with lodging, food, and transportation to Phoenix, which is where the nearest burn center is located.
“The foundation raises funds to help support the victims and their families as hospital stays can be long with multiple surgeries,” Brittany wrote. “Funding also includes meeting each child’s individual needs throughout the year.”
A majority of the funding for the organization is raised through the annual Yuma Child Burn Survivors Golf Tournament, which Evancho organizes and administers. The event, now in its 26th year, draws players from throughout the city and county.
The next tournament is scheduled to be played in February 2022.
The donations that are collected also go toward offering children from Yuma who have survived burns a week-long healing experience in Prescott at Camp Courage.
“(Evancho) has been a volunteer camp counselor for numerous years in the past, helping victims turned survivors cope with their new norm,” Brittany wrote.
At Camp Courage, burn survivors are encouraged to participate in activities like canoeing and horseback riding with others who can relate to their mental and physical adversities, while having support groups and counseling available.
She added in her nomination letter that Evancho’s goal each year is to raise more money than the previous year so more children suffering from such a tragedy can attend.
“(Evancho’s) selflessness and constant aspiration to improve his center and those in it, is beyond exemplary and commendable.”
