Amberly’s Place had an “incredibly busy year” in 2022. The family advocacy center experienced a 22% increase in domestic violence cases, an 18% increase in child sexual abuse cases over the previous year, and the number of reported cases of elder abuse and human sex trafficking more than doubled.
“If you look at the data across 2022, you will notice significant increases in several areas,” said Tori Bourguignon, executive director.
However, not all was bad news. The report indicated that cases of child physical abuse were down by 18% when compared to 2021.
According to its year-end report, Amberly’s Place provided trauma services to 3,078 primary and secondary victims of abuse in Yuma County and parts of Imperial County. The total number of cases represented an increase of 14% over the previous year.
The center helps victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and elder abuse. Secondary victims are those who witness and/or are directly impacted by the abuse of the primary victim.
“We are grateful for our law enforcement and DPS (Arizona Department of Child Services) partners for allowing us to assist you in serving victims,” Bourguignon said.
“I want to take a moment to thank our community for their generous support of victims and their families throughout the year, but especially during the holidays. There are too many groups, businesses and organizations to mention.”
She noted that community supporters provided Christmas gifts, food, hygiene products and other basic necessities for more than 40 families across Yuma County, including the communities of San Luis, Somerton, Gadsden and Wellton.
“These families would have likely gone without this holiday season if not for the donors and supporters who answered the call to help,” Bourguignon said. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support and could not do what we do without all of you.”
Additionally, she added, because of their generous support, Amberly’s Place was able to share donations of new clothing and toys with Safe House, DCS and several other nonprofits in the area.
“We are all thankful and proud to be part of such a generous and giving community,” Bourguignon said.
To talk to a crisis advocate, call the 24-hour helpline: 928-373-0849. For more information on spotting the signs of abuse, go to www.AmberlysPlace.com.