Amberly’s Place had an “incredibly busy year” in 2022. The family advocacy center experienced a 22% increase in domestic violence cases, an 18% increase in child sexual abuse cases over the previous year, and the number of reported cases of elder abuse and human sex trafficking more than doubled.

“If you look at the data across 2022, you will notice significant increases in several areas,” said Tori Bourguignon, executive director.

