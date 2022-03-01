The Education Foundation of Yuma County has announced the nominees for the 2022 Teacher of the Year. For this special distinction, there will be an overall honoree for the entire county as well as a teacher of the year in five categories: Primary, which includes preschool – third grade; Intermediate/Special Area, which includes fourth – sixth grade and all special area elementary school teachers; Junior High/Middle School, which includes sixth – eighth grade; High School, which includes ninth – 12th grades; and College and University. There will also be Outstanding First Year Teachers recognized, but no individual will be named for this category.
The Teacher of the Year and Education Foundation Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in April, but until then, nominees except Outstanding First Year Teachers have about a month-long process of interviews, essays, photos and videos ahead of them. These are the following nominees in each of the categories, except for College and University:
2022 Primary Teacher of the Year
Norma Esparza, Mohawk Valley School District, Mohawk Valley Elementary
Adrienne “Meghan” Kreger, Crane School District, Pueblo Elementary
Noelly Cisneros, Yuma School District One, Pecan Grove Elementary
Shirley “Lisa” Garcia, Crane School District, Salida del Sol Elementary
Lauren Arrington, Crane School District, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary
Marissa Cisneros, Yuma School District One, Mary A. Otondo Elementary
Ivette Palencia, Gadsden School District, Desert View Elementary
Misty Grimaldo, Yuma School District One, C.W. McGraw Elementary
Angelica Ballesteros, Somerton School District, Tierra del Sol Elementary
Celia Venegas, Yuma School District One, Dorothy Hall Elementary
Felipa Olivas, Somerton School District, Valle del Encanto Elementary
Kaitlin Lopez, Gadsden School District, Cesar Chavez Elementary
Carissa Reyna, Yuma School District One, G.W. Carver Elementary
2022 Intermediate/Special Area Teacher of the Year
Talleene White, Yuma School District One, James B. Rolle Elementary
Donita Lnmenzo, Somerton School District, Orange Grove Elementary
Kathryn Diaz, Yuma School District One, Sunrise Elementary
Dawn West, Crane School District, Mesquite Elementary
Eloisa Flores, Yuma School District One, Roosevelt Elementary
Tricia Severs, Yuma School District One, Alice Byrne Elementary
Cynthia Uriarte, Gadsden School District, Ed Pastor Elementary
Salvador Salas, Gadsden School District, Rio Colorado Elementary
Janet Renteria, Crane School District, Gary A. Knox Elementary
Alejandra Lopez – Allen, Gadsden School District, Gadsden Elementary
Isabel Santa Cruz, Crane School District, Gowan Science Academy
Rafael Prieto Moreno, Crane School District, Valley Horizon Elementary
Jennifer Burrage, Yuma School District One, Desert Mesa Elementary
Kate Lasch, Yuma School District One, Palmcroft Elementary
Priscila Aldrete, Gadsden School District, Arizona Desert Elementary
Jessie Felix, Yuma School District One, O.C. Johnson Elementary
Maria McClain, Crane School District, Ronald Reagan Elementary
Elizabeth Molina, Somerton School District, Desert Sonora Elementary
2022 Jr High/Middle School Teacher of the Year
Allison Williams, Yuma School District One, Ron Watson MS
Philip Mojares, Somerton School District, Somerton MS
Pablo Duran, Gadsden School District, San Luis MS
Danira Contreras, Crane School District, Crane MS
Aracely Parra, Gadsden School District, Southwest JHS
Stefanie Littlewood-Moody, Crane School District, Centennial MS
Maria Navarro, Yuma School District One, Gila Vista JHS
Fauna Bushong, Wellton School District, Wellton Elementary School
Dovie Warthen, Yuma School District One, Fourth Avenue JHS
Shane Matin, Yuma School District One, Castle Dome MS
Vicki Peterson, Yuma School District One, Woodard JHS
2022 High School Teacher of the Year
Mary Bettag, Diocese of Tucson, Yuma Catholic HS
Annette Elias, Yuma Union High School District, San Luis HS
Rachael Grubbs, Yuma Union High School District, San Luis HS
Jeff Peters, Antelope Union High School District, Antelope Union HS
Diego Moya, Yuma Union High School District, Vista HS
Valerie Pena, Yuma Union High School District, Kofa HS
Lisa Jahn, Yuma Union High School District, Kofa HS
Alyssa Lopez, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma HS
Kristin Collins, Yuma Union High School District, Cibola HS
Christine Bulinski, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma HS
Margaret Julian, Yuma Union High School District, Gila Ridge HS
Miranda Brannaker, Yuma Union High School District, Gila Ridge HS
Olga Galdamez, Yuma Union High School District, Cibola HS
Outstanding First Year Teacher Nominees
Katlyn Stallworth, Crane School District, Mesquite Elementary
Itzel Silva, Crane School District, Salida del Sol Elementary
Pamela Colin, Crane School District, Centennial Middle School
Eunice Duran, Crane School District, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary
Maria Mora, Crane School District, Gary A. Knox Elementary
Amada Ammons, Crane School District, Gowan Science Academy
Edna Parra, Crane School District, Ronald Reagan Elementary
Deyanira Rubio Talamantes, Crane School District, Valley Horizon Elementary
Bianka Figueroa, Gadsden School District, Gadsden Elementary
Navarrete Yamelit, Gadsden School District, Ed Pastor Elementary
Eva Durazo, Gadsden School District, Cesar Chavez Elementary
Estefania Torres Iñiguez, Gadsden School District, San Luis MS
Claudette Guerrero, Gadsden School District, Arizona Desert Elementary
Hervin Barajas, Somerton School District, Somerton MS
Alejandra Rodriguez, Somerton School District, Orange Grove Elementary
Ana Rosa Alvarez, Somerton School District, Tierra del Sol Elementary
Tania Lopez, Somerton School District, Valle del Encanto Elementary
Ruben Jaramillo, Somerton School District, Desert Sonora Elementary
Caeli Ackles, Yuma School District One, James B. Rolle Elementary
McKenna Casas, Yuma School District One, Sunrise Elementary
Roxanne Ramos, Yuma School District One, Ron Watson MS
Gabriela Rodriguez, Yuma School District One, Mary A. Otondo Elementary
Vanessa Galindo, Yuma School District One, Pecan Grove Elementary
Karina Adler, Yuma School District One, Desert Mesa Elementary
Jose Ramos, Yuma School District One, C.W. McGraw Elementary
Kayla Guyer, Yuma School District One, Fourth Avenue JHS
Jordan Sheldahl, Yuma School District One, Gila Vista JHS
Jannett Montes, Yuma School District One, G.W. Carver Elementary
Mariana De La Cruz Salazar, Yuma School District One, Castle Dome MS
Yendi Parker, Yuma School District One, Woodard JHS
Ashley Atherton, Yuma Union High School District, Kofa HS
Samantha Lash, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma HS
Jessica Peralta, Yuma Union High School District, Kofa HS
Chalita Tepsing, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma HS
Alexia Sanchez, Yuma Union High School District, San Luis HS
Tracey Lee-North, Yuma Union High School District, Gila Ridge HS
Stevan Holguin, Yuma Union High School District, Cibola HS