The Education Foundation of Yuma County has announced the nominees for the 2022 Teacher of the Year. For this special distinction, there will be an overall honoree for the entire county as well as a teacher of the year in five categories: Primary, which includes preschool – third grade; Intermediate/Special Area, which includes fourth – sixth grade and all special area elementary school teachers; Junior High/Middle School, which includes sixth – eighth grade; High School, which includes ninth – 12th grades; and College and University. There will also be Outstanding First Year Teachers recognized, but no individual will be named for this category.

The Teacher of the Year and Education Foundation Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in April, but until then, nominees except Outstanding First Year Teachers have about a month-long process of interviews, essays, photos and videos ahead of them. These are the following nominees in each of the categories, except for College and University:

2022 Primary Teacher of the Year

Norma Esparza, Mohawk Valley School District, Mohawk Valley Elementary

Adrienne “Meghan” Kreger, Crane School District, Pueblo Elementary

Noelly Cisneros, Yuma School District One, Pecan Grove Elementary

Shirley “Lisa” Garcia, Crane School District, Salida del Sol Elementary

Lauren Arrington, Crane School District, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary

Marissa Cisneros, Yuma School District One, Mary A. Otondo Elementary

Ivette Palencia, Gadsden School District, Desert View Elementary

Misty Grimaldo, Yuma School District One, C.W. McGraw Elementary

Angelica Ballesteros, Somerton School District, Tierra del Sol Elementary

Celia Venegas, Yuma School District One, Dorothy Hall Elementary

Felipa Olivas, Somerton School District, Valle del Encanto Elementary

Kaitlin Lopez, Gadsden School District, Cesar Chavez Elementary

Carissa Reyna, Yuma School District One, G.W. Carver Elementary

2022 Intermediate/Special Area Teacher of the Year

Talleene White, Yuma School District One, James B. Rolle Elementary

Donita Lnmenzo, Somerton School District, Orange Grove Elementary

Kathryn Diaz, Yuma School District One, Sunrise Elementary

Dawn West, Crane School District, Mesquite Elementary

Eloisa Flores, Yuma School District One, Roosevelt Elementary

Tricia Severs, Yuma School District One, Alice Byrne Elementary

Cynthia Uriarte, Gadsden School District, Ed Pastor Elementary

Salvador Salas, Gadsden School District, Rio Colorado Elementary

Janet Renteria, Crane School District, Gary A. Knox Elementary

Alejandra Lopez – Allen, Gadsden School District, Gadsden Elementary

Isabel Santa Cruz, Crane School District, Gowan Science Academy

Rafael Prieto Moreno, Crane School District, Valley Horizon Elementary

Jennifer Burrage, Yuma School District One, Desert Mesa Elementary

Kate Lasch, Yuma School District One, Palmcroft Elementary

Priscila Aldrete, Gadsden School District, Arizona Desert Elementary

Jessie Felix, Yuma School District One, O.C. Johnson Elementary

Maria McClain, Crane School District, Ronald Reagan Elementary

Elizabeth Molina, Somerton School District, Desert Sonora Elementary

2022 Jr High/Middle School Teacher of the Year

Allison Williams, Yuma School District One, Ron Watson MS

Philip Mojares, Somerton School District, Somerton MS

Pablo Duran, Gadsden School District, San Luis MS

Danira Contreras, Crane School District, Crane MS

Aracely Parra, Gadsden School District, Southwest JHS

Stefanie Littlewood-Moody, Crane School District, Centennial MS

Maria Navarro, Yuma School District One, Gila Vista JHS

Fauna Bushong, Wellton School District, Wellton Elementary School

Dovie Warthen, Yuma School District One, Fourth Avenue JHS

Shane Matin, Yuma School District One, Castle Dome MS

Vicki Peterson, Yuma School District One, Woodard JHS

2022 High School Teacher of the Year

Mary Bettag, Diocese of Tucson, Yuma Catholic HS

Annette Elias, Yuma Union High School District, San Luis HS

Rachael Grubbs, Yuma Union High School District, San Luis HS

Jeff Peters, Antelope Union High School District, Antelope Union HS

Diego Moya, Yuma Union High School District, Vista HS

Valerie Pena, Yuma Union High School District, Kofa HS

Lisa Jahn, Yuma Union High School District, Kofa HS

Alyssa Lopez, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma HS

Kristin Collins, Yuma Union High School District, Cibola HS

Christine Bulinski, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma HS

Margaret Julian, Yuma Union High School District, Gila Ridge HS

Miranda Brannaker, Yuma Union High School District, Gila Ridge HS

Olga Galdamez, Yuma Union High School District, Cibola HS

Outstanding First Year Teacher Nominees

Katlyn Stallworth, Crane School District, Mesquite Elementary

Itzel Silva, Crane School District, Salida del Sol Elementary

Pamela Colin, Crane School District, Centennial Middle School

Eunice Duran, Crane School District, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary

Maria Mora, Crane School District, Gary A. Knox Elementary

Amada Ammons, Crane School District, Gowan Science Academy

Edna Parra, Crane School District, Ronald Reagan Elementary

Deyanira Rubio Talamantes, Crane School District, Valley Horizon Elementary

Bianka Figueroa, Gadsden School District, Gadsden Elementary

Navarrete Yamelit, Gadsden School District, Ed Pastor Elementary

Eva Durazo, Gadsden School District, Cesar Chavez Elementary

Estefania Torres Iñiguez, Gadsden School District, San Luis MS

Claudette Guerrero, Gadsden School District, Arizona Desert Elementary

Hervin Barajas, Somerton School District, Somerton MS

Alejandra Rodriguez, Somerton School District, Orange Grove Elementary

Ana Rosa Alvarez, Somerton School District, Tierra del Sol Elementary

Tania Lopez, Somerton School District, Valle del Encanto Elementary

Ruben Jaramillo, Somerton School District, Desert Sonora Elementary

Caeli Ackles, Yuma School District One, James B. Rolle Elementary

McKenna Casas, Yuma School District One, Sunrise Elementary

Roxanne Ramos, Yuma School District One, Ron Watson MS

Gabriela Rodriguez, Yuma School District One, Mary A. Otondo Elementary

Vanessa Galindo, Yuma School District One, Pecan Grove Elementary

Karina Adler, Yuma School District One, Desert Mesa Elementary

Jose Ramos, Yuma School District One, C.W. McGraw Elementary

Kayla Guyer, Yuma School District One, Fourth Avenue JHS

Jordan Sheldahl, Yuma School District One, Gila Vista JHS

Jannett Montes, Yuma School District One, G.W. Carver Elementary

Mariana De La Cruz Salazar, Yuma School District One, Castle Dome MS

Yendi Parker, Yuma School District One, Woodard JHS

Ashley Atherton, Yuma Union High School District, Kofa HS

Samantha Lash, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma HS

Jessica Peralta, Yuma Union High School District, Kofa HS

Chalita Tepsing, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma HS

Alexia Sanchez, Yuma Union High School District, San Luis HS

Tracey Lee-North, Yuma Union High School District, Gila Ridge HS

Stevan Holguin, Yuma Union High School District, Cibola HS

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you