SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Regional Center for Border Health recently marked the 25th anniversary of a program it started to help high school students get a start in training toward careers in health care.
RCBH marked that milestone this month as it celebrated the graduation of latest group of youths to complete the Nuestros Niños program.
The 21 youths, all students of PPEP TEC charter high schools in San Luis and Somerton, received their graduation certificates from Amanda Aguirre, executive director of RCBH, for having completed the six-week program.
RCBH is a Somerton-based nonprofit organization that provides a variety of health care services at its Medical Mall in San Luis and its San Luis Walk-In Clinics in Somerton and San Luis, as well as trains students for medical jobs at its College of Health Careers in Somerton.
Gustavo Alvarez, director of public health and patient involvement for RCBH, said the Nuestros Niños participants shadowed health care providers and instructors at the Medical Mall and College of Health Careers as part of the program.
The students who successfully complete the Nuestros Niños program earn certifications as entry-level health workers, allowing them to fill positions at health care centers around Yuma County.
“Every year, students from Kofa, Cibola, Yuma and San Luis high schools participate in (Nuestros Niños), but this year we did it with students from PPEP TEC,” Alvarez said. “This program really benefits the youths and the community.”
He should know. He was a previous participant in Nuestros Niños who went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in public health.
Graduates of this year’s Nuestros Niños program included Ibrahim G. Aguilar, Nathan J. Aguilar, Nicole Andrade, Eduardo Baez, Bryan Bonilla, Kevin Cabrera, Alvaro Carlos, Larry K. Carrillo Ruiz, Soleil Diaz and Celine M. Fierro Castro.
Also, April Guillen, Víctor A. Ibarra, Ibelize N. Lerma, Alberto R. Lopez, Madelin A. Montoya Galindo, Nicolle Perez, Lyzeth A. Quintero, Isahi Russell, Jose G. Saldaña, Issac G. Silva Plaza and Jezebel Vargas.