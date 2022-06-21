Of the 211,000 migrants that entered the U.S. through Yuma from October to May, 88% were allowed to stay in the country under Title 8, according to a report by the Yuma County emergency management director.
Under Title 8, migrants may seek asylum in the U.S., citing a credible fear of persecution or other threats in their home country.
Tony Badilla, director of emergency management, and Diana Gomez, director of public health, briefed the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday. Badilla spoke about the activities occurring at the international border that involve his department, and Gomez shared a COVID-19 update.
Badilla noted that a little more than 1.4 million migrants crossed the southern border in that nine-month period, with half under Title 8 and half under Title 42, which means they can be returned to their country of origin. Title 42 is a public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the government to turn away migrants at the border due to the public health crisis.
Of the 211,000 that crossed at the Yuma Sector, 88% stayed in the country under Title 8 and almost 24,000 were returned to their country of origin under Title 42.
The Yuma situation is completely opposite of the Tucson Sector, where 173,000 migrants crossed the border in that same period, with 20% under Title 8 and 80% under Title 42.
“The difference is that we tend to have a lot of family units coming in through our area while they tend to have males from those countries that are under Title 42,” Badilla said.
BUSED OUT OF YUMA
In Yuma County, the Regional Center for Border Health handles a lot of the asylum seekers. The center picks them up at the Border Patrol station, screens them for COVID-19, with under 1% testing positive, and moves them out of the area.
The center transports an average of 140 migrants a day, using six to eight buses to deliver them to airports or bus depots. The center provides meals and arranges travel to their destinations, “so they’re not just dropping them off and leaving them. They’ve already got means of transportation out to other areas in the country,” Badilla explained.
“We’re very fortunate Yuma County comes together. A lot of the nongovernmental organizations, Red Cross, Salvation Army, faith-based programs, food bank, they all are partners with Regional Center for Border Health. Amanda Aguirre, who is CEO, has done a tremendous job with her staff and working with all these NGOs,” he added.
Since Arizona started providing buses, the center has bused migrants to Washington, D.C., three times a week. So far, 16 buses have transported more than 600 migrants who voluntarily want to go to the East Coast.
Unlike Texas, which also buses migrants to Washington, D.C., the Regional Center for Border Health makes arrangements for when the migrants get there, making sure they are met by other non-governmental organizations.
“So they’re not just dropping them off at a park or the street. They actually take them to the places where they can move on,” Badilla said.
One family decided to stay in Texas. Before the bus left them there, the center made sure they had family to pick them up, he noted.
The buses, equipped with rotating drivers and Wi-Fi, take 48-50 hours to get to Washington, D.C., with frequent breaks.
PROTECTING AGRICULTURE
Badilla also noted that fencing is being installed around agriculture fields to protect them from migrants that might inadvertently walk through them. The first set was put up just north of Morales Dam.
“I know that was a big concern of the board, some of the ag areas, so they were able to protect the farming industry,” he said.
Farmers have to grant permission and give up part of their fields for fencing. “Obviously, the farmers don’t want to give up some of their farmland to put those in there, so they’re having to figure out where they can put those fences,” Badilla explained.
The county’s Emergency Management frequently meets with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Arizona Department of Emergency Management, Customs and Border Protection, Regional Center for Border Health and other agencies, community disaster organizations and nongovernmental organizations to address border issues.
COVID-19 UPDATE
The bad news is that the COVID-19 positivity rate is trending up. The good news is that both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been approved for use in toddlers and infants.
The Health Department preordered vaccines and expects to receive them early this week, Gomez said.
The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose regimen, similar to the adult vaccine, but at about one-quarter of the strength. The first and second dose will be administered three to four weeks apart.
The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose regimen, with each dose one-tenth of the adult version. The first two doses will be administered three weeks apart and the third one at least two months afterward. Third shot is an actual dose, not a booster, Gomez noted.
“This is what was proven in the clinical trials to be the most effective. The doses are very, very small compared to the adult and teen doses, and that’s because that was the level that was determined to be effective in priming and immune response in that age group, and in children you always want to do the smallest dose available that’s still effective,” she said.
The side effects are similar to the adult vaccine and could include soreness, achiness and a small fever.
The positivity rate, which indicates the number of lab tests that came out positive, in Yuma County is 16.7%, according to the latest data reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which included data up to June 11.
This rate does not include home tests, which are not reported.
“As you get further away from the vaccine or an infection, your immunity tends to wane,” Gomez said. “Again, we’re having more high profile events. There’s different variants. As each one comes up, the vaccine response is still incredibly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, but again, you’ll see those breakthrough infections.”
Yuma Regional Medical Center reported that six patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday evening, but none of these patients were in the intensive care unit.
“We’ve been fluctuating between 3-9 the past several weeks,” said Shay Andres, director of marketing.
Symptoms have changed since the beginning of the pandemic, when patients more often reported loss of smell and taste and gastrointestinal symptoms. The latest version of the omicron variant seems to concentrate more in the upper respiratory system, resulting in a lot of sore throats and laryngitis, Gomez said.
The public health director reminded residents that free COVID-19 tests are available through insurance companies and free of charge at all branches of the Yuma County Library.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that it’s not surprising that the positivity rate is climbing as people “relax” from practicing preventive measures, such as wearing masks in crowded places.
“I miss the benefits of not having flu and not having people cough on you, but I understand the mask was a little difficult to deal with. We’re all COVID tired,” Reyes said.
He pointed out that the virus is something that residents will have to learn to deal with “the rest of our lives.” Gomez agreed.