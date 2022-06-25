Students at Mesquite Elementary School and Ronald Reagan Elementary School will soon have a lot more to look forward to after school. Both schools have been awarded the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) grant and are thus joining five other Crane School District campuses in offering the after-school program.
According to Crane, this grant in particular is a Title IV-B program funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education and administered by the Arizona Department of Education. The purpose of the 21st CCLC Grant is to establish school site learning centers that provide students with standards-based academic enrichment classes and opportunities with targeted assistance in math, reading and writing during out-of-school time while meaningfully engaging adult family members in helping their children succeed academically.
The focus of the grant centers student development through academic, youth and family engagement with the goal to provide students with a complete support system for success. In addition to supervised learning and enrichment opportunities, Crane reports that 21st CCLC programs are served in easily accessible environments, rely on safe transportation home from the program (in participating sites that require bus transportation) and provide before and after school snacks as well as school meals through the duration of the 21st CCLC summer program.
Gary A. Knox, H.L. Suverkrup, Pueblo, Salida del Sol and Valley Horizon Elementary Schools are currently funded through the 21st CCLC grant. As first-time applicants for the grant, Mesquite and Ronald Reagan are excited to become the sixth and seventh campuses to offer the program.
“This opportunity will allow Mesquite to provide our students with a high quality, well-rounded before and after school academic and enrichment learning experience,” said Mesquite Principal Karen Burns. “We look forward to working with our staff, students and families and community to make this program a success!”
Ronald Reagan Principal Thomas Fletcher also can’t wait to get started with the new program.
“This opportunity will be a real game changer for us in providing students and their families with activities that will take our students beyond the classroom with innovative and creative learning,” he said. “The grant also engages our community and invites them to partner with Ronald Reagan like never before, which is exciting. The possibilities are endless.”
The maximum period of grant funding for each site is 5 years, which amounts to a total of $1,080,000 for both awarded sites. To learn more about the 21st CCLC grant, visit: http://www.azed.gov/21stcclc/.
