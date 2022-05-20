The need for quality instruction in the virtual classroom has become more apparent in recent years, and while the return to in-person events continues, the Yuma Union High School District is providing opportunities for professional development in virtual instruction.
Nearly two dozen district teachers will be taking part in a nine-month program funded by a Title IV grant to become Canvas Certified Educators. Canvas is a learning management system that allows educators and students to access courses online, so YUHSD reports that the certification program will help educators who want to learn best instructional practices in the virtual classroom for in-person and distance learning students.
“We intend to build leadership capacity in our district by strengthening Canvas use and creation and thereby amplifying our instructional practices across the district,” said YUHSD Director of Educational Technology Bibi Frazine. “These best practices reinforce that our focus on technology, engagement, personalization and transformation is in line with our clear bottom line, ‘Every student college, career and community prepared.’”
The program consists of four core courses – foundational frameworks, engagement strategies, personalized learning and transformative practices – as well as two elective courses. Each course lasts six weeks.
Having begun in March of this year, the program will conclude in December and 22 educators will be the first in the district to be Canvas Certified.
Per the press release from YUHSD, the inaugural cohort is made up of teachers from each campus as well as the district office:
• Cibola High School: Sarah Akins, Bryan Claudio, Angelica McDonough and Lauren Seibel.
• Gila Ridge High School: Summer Hannah and Margaret Julian.
• Kofa High School: Jesus Castillo, Ayleen Cerda, Jason Flora, David Lewis and Kaisa Tabor.
• San Luis High School: Marco-Alexis Chaira, Roxanne Cordell, Maria Dillard, Ian McDougall, Alma Obregon and Alexia Sanchez.
• Vista High School: Kristina Murray
• Yuma High School: Kimberly Adkins, Betsy Jacobson and Patricia Quezada.
• YUHSD District Office: Mike Sharp
To learn more about Canvas certification, visit https://learn-cce.catalog.instructure.com/.
