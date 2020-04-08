A criminal complaint was filed Monday in Yuma Justice Court against a 46-year-old Yuma man accused of repeatedly molesting an 11-year-old child.
Jody Rex Brown was charged with a total of 24 felony offenses.
According to Yuma Justice Court records, Brown faces 19 felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Brown, who was arrested on April 1, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Lt Sam Pavlak said that on March 31, Amberly’s Place contacted the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to report that a sex offense against a child may have taken place.
Deputies responded and launched an investigation, which led to a search warrant being issued and served on Brown’s residence.
“Additional items of evidence were located,” Pavlak said.
Brown was contacted the following day, and subsequently arrested.
Court documents also show that the alleged abuse started sometime in February and continued through March.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.